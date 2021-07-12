Drivers passing between Nampa and Caldwell should expect lane closures and detours this summer as the Interstate 84 expansion project enters its next phase.
The projects total more than $300 million and call for adding a third lane in both directions of I-84 and replacing 20 bridges and structures, Idaho Transportation Department officials said in a news release.
In July, drivers using I-84 in Canyon County will also encounter detours as an overpass is rebuilt.
Here’s a closer look:
- Overnight lane closures on I-84 between Karcher Road (Exit 29) and Franklin Road (Exit 33) in Nampa. The closures will be occasional, transportation officials said, as crews seal the surface of the northside interchange bridge and a nearby railroad bridge. The projects are designed to extend the life of each bridge. The budget for the project is $95.2 million, and the prime contractor is Concrete Placing Company, Idaho Transportation Department spokesman Jake Melder said. The timeline calls for minor outstanding projects to be completed this summer.
- Detours around the Ustick Road overpass in Caldwell, which is being rebuilt. Traffic is being detoured to Middleton Road and Cleveland Road until the summer of 2022, transportation officials said. A shorter term detour around Aviation Way is in place until September. The work is being done to accommodate more lanes of traffic on I-84. The budget for the project is $13.5 million, and Cannon Builders is serving as the prime contractor. The timeline calls for the bridge over I-84 to be complete in early 2022, while the bridge over Notus Canal is expected to be completed in summer 2022.
- Shoulder closures and nightly lane restrictions from Franklin Road to Karcher Road in Caldwell. As crews build new lanes in the median later this month, traffic will be moved to temporary pavement. Also later this month, crews will schedule weekend closures of the Exit 29 Franklin Road interchange. The budget for the project is $128 million and the prime contractors include Idaho Materials and Construction, Western Construction and Concrete Placing Company. The timeline anticipates significant completion of the project in summer 2023, Melder said.
“With multiple work zones and multiple crews out on I-84, we need drivers to stay alert and informed,” Idaho Transportation Department project manager Mark Campbell said in a news release. “Every piece of infrastructure on I-84 needs to be modified to accommodate more traffic. We are sending regular updates by text and email to help drivers plan ahead.”
Anyone who wishes to receive text message updates about the I-84 projects may text “84CORRIDOR” to 1-866-ITD-84CC. Information is also available online.
Originally published July 9 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.