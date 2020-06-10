NAMPA — The Nampa Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash that sent two people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.
Police, who arrived on scene at 12:20 p.m., said one of the vehicles was about to turn into a parking lot in the 500 block of Caldwell Boulevard when it was struck from behind by another car, causing it to flip onto its rooftop.
Police said the two occupants in the overturned car were taken to local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash, which closed the eastbound lanes of Caldwell Boulevard for more than two hours. The occupants of the other vehicles remained to speak to the Nampa officers.
"The crash is still under investigation and there are no further details to be released at this time," police said in a department release issued Tuesday evening.