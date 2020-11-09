BOISE — Three of Central District Health’s four counties are now in the red zone for school reopenings.
Ada, Elmore and Valley counties are now all in the highest level of alert in terms of community spread of COVID-19.
The red category recommends closure of schools, while yellow recommends hybrid in-person and online learning and green allows for in-person classes. Ada County has been in the red zone since Oct. 13.
For Ada and Elmore counties, if there’s a two-week average of at least 20 new daily cases per 100,000 population, schools are in Central District Health’s red zone.
As of Nov. 9, Ada County’s case rate was 48.09 cases per 100,000 population, almost 2.5 times higher than the red zone threshold.
Elmore and Valley counties have also seen their case rates rise in the past week. Elmore County is now at 41.02 cases per 100,000, up from 35.31 last week, while Valley County is at 37.62 cases per 100,000, double last week’s rate of 16.3 cases.
Boise County is now in the yellow zone, doubling its average case rate from Nov. 2 from 12.77 to 25.54 cases per 100,000 population. If it reaches a case rate of 30 per 100,000 population or greater, Boise County schools will also tip into the red zone.