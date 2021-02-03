BOISE — Three members of the Idaho Army National Guard died Tuesday in a helicopter crash south of Lucky Peak near Boise.
The three pilots were training when their helicopter — a UH-60 Black Hawk — crashed shortly after 8 p.m., according to a news release from the Idaho Army National Guard.
“This is a tremendous loss to the Idaho National Guard and our community,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, adjutant general of Idaho and commander of the Idaho National Guard, in the release. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones as we work through this tragedy.”
The aircraft was last contacted at 7:45 p.m. An emergency transmitter locator device activated shortly after 8 p.m., when Col. Christopher Burt, the Idaho Army National Guard’s state aviation officer, and his team initiated emergency aircraft recovery procedures, which included air and ground search and rescue crews.
Crews located the aircraft and personnel after midnight.
The cause of the accident is unknown, and an investigation will begin promptly, the release said.
Names of the deceased are being withheld until after families have been notified.
Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday directed flags be flown half-staff to honor the victims of the crash. The governor released the following statement:
"Our hearts are heavy today as we mourn the loss of three brave and talented pilots killed during service to our state and nation. Their tragic deaths leave an emptiness in the lives of their families and loved ones, the entire National Guard community, and all of us. Our women and men in the Idaho National Guard bravely take on the inherent dangers of their work to serve the people of Idaho and the United States whenever called upon. As Idahoans, let's quiet ourselves and reflect on their courage and sacrifice. Please join me in prayer for the heroes we lost and seek to comfort all the lives they touched."
Flags should be half-staff until the day following the final memorial service for the deceased, per Idaho Code.
Tuesday's incident is the second fatal helicopter crash involving the Idaho Army National Guard since 2014. That year, two National Guard members died when an AH-64D Apache helicopter crashed in a training mission south of Gowen Field.
On Jan. 20, three New York Army National Guard members died when their UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter — the same model aircraft that crashed Tuesday near Boise — went down while pilots conducted night-vision training.