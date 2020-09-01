MERIDIAN — Three Boise police officers fired guns early Monday morning, killing one man at a Meridian campground.
The officers were assisting Meridian police officers and Ada County sheriff’s deputies who had responded at about 3:30 a.m. to a Kampgrounds of America in the 100 block of Meridian’s Pennwood Street. They were responding to a report of shots fired, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. When police arrived, they found a man in his 60s inside his trailer firing shots at other trailers.
“Officers took up positions within the RV park and one Boise Police officer positioned himself with a line of sight looking directly into the back window of the trailer,” according to the release. “Officers could see the suspect reloading and shooting the gun indiscriminately. After confirming the suspect was shooting at other trailers, the officer with a line of sight to the suspect fired one shot at the suspect.”
As other officers with shields approached the trailer, the man returned to shooting. That prompted police to fire again, according to the release. When police tried to enter the trailer, they found it had been barricaded.
Ultimately, police got the man outside and began rendering first aid, according to the release. He was later pronounced dead.
The Ada County Coroner’s Office will publicly identify the man later on. The officers who fired the shots will also be identified later on, according to the release. They were two 12-year veterans of the department and one officer who has been with the department six years. They have been placed on paid administrative leave, as is department policy.
The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force is investigating the incident, led by the Garden City Police Department.
The Boise Police Department itself will also conduct an internal investigation.
It's the second time Boise police officers have shot and killed someone within a year. In October, officers fatally shot a 33-year-old Caldwell woman in the 900 block of Boise's North Clover Drive.