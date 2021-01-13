NAMPA — Three people were arrested in Nampa on Tuesday for allegedly passing counterfeit bills in Nampa and Boise.
Erika Fuller, Grae Fuller and Jocelyn Mitchell were arrested in Nampa on Monday after they attempted to pass counterfeit $50 bills at a store in the city. Nampa Police learned they had also allegedly passed or attempted to use counterfeit bills in two stores in Boise. When police arrested the three, they found $7,400 in counterfeit $50 bills in their vehicle, and a search warrant for their room in Boise turned up another $38,000 in counterfeit bills.
According to a Nampa Police Department press release, evidence found in the suspects' hotel room showed they were out of California.
Erika Fuller was charged with felony forgery, Grae Fuller was charged with felony possession of a forged check and felony forgery. Mitchell was charged with felony burglary, felony destroying evidence, felony possession of a forged check and two counts of felony forgery. All suspects were booked into the Canyon County Jail and face additional charges in Ada County.