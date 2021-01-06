GARDEN CITY — Three new Ada County Highway District commissioners were sworn in for their new positions Tuesday.
Jim Hansen, Dave McKinney and Alexis Pickering all took their oaths of office at the ACHD building before their first commission meeting. Hansen is in his third term of office at ACHD, while McKinney and Pickering took their oaths for the first time.
Pickering won a narrowly contested election over four-term incumbent Rebecca Arnold, an election result that was taken to court after a recount confirmed Pickering's win. The initial Nov. 3 results showed 15,735 votes for Pickering and 15,733 votes for Arnold, a two-vote difference. The recount results show 15,745 votes for Pickering and 15,741 votes for Arnold, a four-vote difference.
Commissioner Kent Goldthorpe was elected the new president of the board, while McKinney was elected vice president.