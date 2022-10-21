Alligator Idaho Fish & Game

Idaho Fish & Game Conservation Officer Brian Marek shows a 3.5-foot alligator that was discovered south of New Plymouth on Thursday evening. After a resident spotted and captured it, Fish & Game picked up the alligator on Friday morning.

 Idaho Fish & Game

First, Idaho Fish and Game reported multiple sightings of a mountain lion along the Boise River on Monday, warning people to be vigilant, but that’s not all that uncommon in our area.

But Friday’s news was: A New Plymouth resident out walking a dog around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday evening spotted something moving in the brush, and discovered a 3.5-foot alligator.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

