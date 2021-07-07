BOISE — A second woman was pinned to the ground by a Tom Grainey’s Sporting Pub bouncer, arrested by police and charged with battery, after the bouncer claimed she assaulted him. The battery charge was dropped, however, and now the woman plans to file a civil charge against the bouncer.
Shaianne Symonette, 21, was arrested by Boise Police officers on April 30, after a Tom Grainey’s bouncer, Esra Mullner, told officers that she pushed and tried to hit him when he denied Symonette entry to the bar for over-intoxication.
Meanwhile, Symonette, a Boise State University student at the time, denies that she struck Mullner and that she was overly intoxicated — she said she had two drinks. The Boise City Attorney's office agreed to ask a judge to dismiss the charge, a misdemeanor, against Symonette. She plans to file a civil suit against Mullner, said her mother, Michelle Symonette.
Michelle Symonette contacted the Idaho Press after reading an article reporting a similar altercation that involved a Tom Grainey's bouncer using force to make a citizen's arrest. On May 27, Alexi John, 23, was denied entry to Tom Grainey’s and a verbal altercation with a male bouncer ensued. When the altercation escalated John was “slammed onto the pavement” by the bouncer, John said in an Instagram post.
Repeated attempts to reach the owner of Tom Grainey’s for comment were unsuccessful.
CONFLICTING ACCOUNTS
Video of the April 30 incident, recorded by witnesses and reviewed by the Idaho Press, shows Mullner kneeling on Shaianne Symonette while her friends repeatedly ask the bouncer to get off. Mullner later told police he was making a "citizen's arrest" on Symonette, according to body camera footage from Officer Cameron Kolos.
Mullner told police that after denying Symonette entry she accused him of racial profiling — Symonette is Black — and "started getting pretty irate." Symonette said she was upset because she was out with several friends who were all admitted into the bar and she was the only Black woman in the group and the only one in the group who was denied entry. Mullner told police Symonette wasn't the only one in the group who was denied entry.
"She pushed me and tried to swing on me and that's when I grabbed her," Mullner told police.
After she was arrested and taken to jail, Symonette told police that she did not touch Mullner but rather, "I put my hand up in the air and said, 'I'm talking to the manager.'"
"I never touched him, and then he pinned me to the ground," Symonette told Officer Kolos. "The bouncer was just sitting on me, and I kept begging for him to get off and he kept saying, 'You assaulted me,' and I said, 'I promise, I didn't touch you.'"
Before arresting Symonette for battery, Kolos and Officer A.J. Viens recorded statements from Mullner and another bouncer, Samuel Chavez, who corroborated Mullner's account. The following day, Kolos contacted bar manager Amber Hazen, who was also present during the confrontation, according to the officer's report. Hazen witnessed Symonette put her hand in Mullner's face, "attempting to shut him out of the conversation," when she made contact with Mullner, the report says. Hazen's account differed from the bouncers' statement that Symonette "swung at" Mullner.
The report continues, "Hazen said Symonette was aggressive and angry and the physical contact was more than just an incidental touch but was a result of Symonette putting a hand in Mullner's face. Hazen did not see a shove or a punch."
The Idaho Press was unable to obtain video footage of the alleged battery. Mullner told Kolos that the bar's security cameras should have captured the incident, but he later told the officer the camera wasn't working at the time.
AFTERMATH
At the time of the incident at Tom Grainey's Shaianne Symonette was a week away from commencement at Boise State University, where she graduated with honors with a double major in criminal law and sociology. Shaianne Symonette's father is a retired Las Vegas police officer and her brother is a current police officer in California. The family worried an assault conviction would hurt her job prospects in the criminal justice field.
"... (Absolutely) this unlawful arrest could destroy her plans," Michelle Symonette said in an email to the Idaho Press.
Michelle Symonette said the incident was "traumatic" and took an "emotional toll" on her daughter. She accused the bar of hiring "thugs." In 2017, Mullner was court-martialed by the U.S. Marine Corps in California, according to online records. He was convicted of assault and sentenced to confinement along with a bad-conduct discharge.
Michelle Symonette submitted a complaint to the Boise Police Department's Office of Internal Affairs alleging officers failed to conduct a proper investigation before arresting Shaianne Symonette. Officers lacked evidence of the alleged battery and took statements only from the bouncers and not the manager, the complaint says.
Haley Williams, Boise Police Department's public information officer, said the department does not have a specific policy related to citizen's arrests. Instead, officers abide by state code, which "allows any citizen to arrest a person for a crime committed in their presence and call on law enforcement to effectuate that arrest," Williams said in an email.
"If officers determine probable cause exists, they can proceed with the arrest," she said.
Symonette's battery charge was dismissed on the condition that she complete an alcohol safety class, a “fair resolution,” said John Sutton, Symonette's attorney. Sutton has represented clients involved in similar situations with bouncers — an “alarming trend,” he said.
“They don’t have the right to manhandle people,” Sutton said.