BOISE — Continued mishandling of evidence has led to months of delays as attorneys work to schedule a second trial for a man sentenced to life in prison in connection with a 2015 double homicide.
The Idaho Supreme Court in November 2018 threw out the conviction of Anthony Robins Jr., 38, and sent the case back to the district court. The higher court found the original judge should not have allowed prosecutors to use at trial handwritten notes found in Robins’ cell in the Ada County Jail, because their use violated attorney-client privilege.
Police and prosecutors say Robins, an accused drug dealer, hired a hit man to kill three people on the Boise Bench because they stole 30 pounds of marijuana from him. Two died; one survived and testified against him.
Since the case returned to the district level, the judge has recused the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office — meaning its attorneys will not work on the case. But efforts to outsource the case, first to the Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office and then to the Canyon County Prosecutor’s Office stymied because when the Ada County Clerk’s Office sent prosecutors the needed evidence, they included protected information prosecutors were not supposed to see.
In addition to that, according to a July 24 document filed by Brian Marx, Robins’ attorney, there was communication between the Ada and Canyon County prosecutors’ offices even after the judge had recused the office.
“Furthermore, in regards to Canyon County, it was discovered that the Ada County Prosecutor’s office and specifically trial counsel, Mr. (Scott) Bandy, had discussed the case in detail with Canyon County after Mr. Bandy had been recused,” according to the July 24 written closing arguments from Marx. “This Court recused the Canyon County Prosecutor’s office on March 13, 2020.”
Emily Lowe, spokeswoman for the Ada County Prosecutor's Office, told the Idaho Press the office couldn't comment on pending litigation.
When the Idaho Supreme Court remanded the case back to the district level, justices did not specify what, exactly, should be done with the case. The justices wrote that the damage to Robins’ civil rights should be “purged or escaped,” according to Marx. If that couldn’t be done, the case should be dismissed.
Prosecutors pushed for a new trial, but Marx argued for the dismissal of the case. Until an evidentiary hearing on July 10, Marx wrote, there was no way for Robins to know how extensive or ongoing the violation of his rights was. Although a judge in 2015 ordered prosecutors to surrender access to the notes, and although prosecutors submitted a document saying they’d done that by deleting an email they received from the Ada County Jail, Marx wrote that one of the prosecutors forwarded a copy of the notes to a Boise detective, as well as to Bandy. Marx wrote prosecutors hadn’t mentioned that email when they told the judge they’d complied with the order. He also wrote that the Boise Police Department keeps emails for up to five years. Thus, while police and prosecutors said they had no access to the notes for most of the case, Marx wrote it appeared they had.
“Most troubling is that while (the prosecutor who sent the email) is no longer employed by the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office, Mr. Bandy is, and he conceivably still has access to Defendant’s notes that were attached to (the email),” Marx wrote. “These revelations regarding the continued Violation of Mr. Robins’ rights cannot be understated. The record now shows that the steps this Court took to remove the ‘notes’ from the State’s possession were ignored. This information was not in the record When this case was reviewed on appeal.”
The only solution, Marx wrote, was to dismiss the case.
Prosecutors disagreed. In his own written closing argument dated to Aug. 7, F. Matthew Stoppello, the current special prosecutor handling the case, wrote that after the evidentiary hearing, the case’s judge found the prosecutors would have obtained the evidence they received from the notes anyway, in different ways. Thus, the seizing of the notes was something of a moot point.
“The State respectfully requests this Court deny the Defendant’s Motion to Dismiss in its entirety,” Stoppello wrote.
Stoppello told the Idaho Press on Wednesday the judge has not yet ruled on that motion to dismiss the charges.
The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Sept. 11, and a jury trial is scheduled for Oct. 26, according to online court records.