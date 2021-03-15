BOISE — A second Idaho House member has tested positive for COVID-19 and named a substitute for him to fill in for him at the state Capitol.
House Education Committee Chairman Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, said Monday that he tested positive on Friday. That followed freshman Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, who tested positive on Friday.
This makes eight COVID-19 infections in the Statehouse thus far this legislative session, including two House members, two senators, three House staffers and one Senate attachè.
Clow was feeling “weak and tired” on Friday, he said, with “a little tiny cough, and someone else supposedly reported positive, so I said, ‘I’ll go get a test.’ I don’t feel any different than I have towards the end of almost any other session."
He added, "I do have a little bit of frogginess in my throat, but that’s about it.”
Clow said he left to get his test with about half an hour left in Friday’s House floor session, around noon. He then headed home to Twin Falls, and got his test results Friday around 5:30.
“I know nobody around me that has tested positive,” he said Monday. “I’m not as careful as some, but I’m much more careful than many. I usually wear a mask, especially when I’m around people that I know are sensitive.” He’ll often wear a mask when he enters the House chamber or committee room, then remove it once he’s sat down, he said.
Monday morning's House Education Committee meeting was canceled.
Clow, a fifth-term representative, named Dr. David McCluskey of Twin Falls to fill in for him in the House until he can return.
Skaug also remained out on Monday; he's named Matthew Andrew, an attorney with his law firm, to fill in for him at the Statehouse.