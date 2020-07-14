BOISE — A judge on Tuesday afternoon set bail at $2 million for an Emmett man accused of shooting an Ada County sheriff’s deputy twice Monday just north of Star following a pursuit on a stolen motorcycle.
Matthew S. Kelly, 21, is charged with four felonies stemming from the incident: aggravated assault on a police officer, grand theft, fleeing an officer, and using a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony. He also faces two felony burglary charges, in connection with a pair of break-ins in Ada County police and prosecutors say he committed on July 4.
“The defendant, for a profession, was breaking into people’s houses at night and stealing things,” Brett Judd, representing the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, told Magistrate Judge Adam Kimball during Kelly’s initial appearance in court Tuesday.
That’s how Monday’s shooting began, Judd said. He said Kelly had stolen a 2005 motorcycle from a Canyon County resident and rode it into Ada County. A Monday press release from the Ada County Sheriff's Office indicated Kelly had stolen the motorcycle from the area of Highway 20/26 and was making for Star on Highway 44.
The Ada County Sheriff’s deputy — who has not been publicly identified, but who has undergone surgery and is expected to recover — recognized the motorcycle's description and gave chase as Kelly entered Ada County, Judd said. Instead of stopping, Kelly allegedly sped up and drove through a golf course near Highway 16 and Beacon Light Road.
“He eventually was stopped, not by his own choice, but because … the motorcycle was disabled,” Judd said. “The engine blew because he was trying to get away so fast.”
The deputy then stopped his patrol car, Judd said, and that’s when it is believed Kelly opened fire. He hit the deputy once in the arm, shattering his humerus, Judd said; the second round entered the deputy’s shoulder and entered his chest cavity.
Judd said Kelly then fled the scene.
What followed was a 90-minute manhunt involving multiple agencies, according to a Monday press release from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives eventually found Kelly’s father, Kevin Kelly, 56, riding a motorcycle nearby. They used information from their interaction with him to call Matthew Kelly by cellphone. The younger Kelly was in a cornfield; police eventually negotiated with him and he surrendered himself to arrest. He appeared in court by video Tuesday from the Canyon County Jail, where he’s being held.
"(Matthew Kelly) was interviewed … and admitted to shooting the deputy, and he did it because he didn't want to go to jail," Judd said.
Kevin Kelly was also arrested on two counts of felony burglary, which were unrelated to Monday’s incident. Prosecutors say he broke into two homes with “his son,” although they did speak his son’s name. However, Emily Lowe, spokeswoman for the Ada County Prosecutor's Office, confirmed Matthew Kelly was the son referenced.
At least one of the addresses was in Star; prosecutors say they broke in and stole firearms, cash and jewelry. They also broke into the second address to steal property, prosecutors said, and Kevin Kelly stood over one resident of the home while she slept.
Kimball set his bail at $200,000. Both Kellys are scheduled to appear in court July 23 for a preliminary hearing.
Matthew Kelly will be in court against Wednesday to be arraigned in the case stemming from the July 4 burglaries. Kimball said he knew one of the victims in the case, and asked the attorneys if they would be comfortable with him still handling the case. Erin Heuring, the attorney representing Matthew Kelly, said she hadn’t had time to talk with her client about it, so suggested another hearing Wednesday before a different judge.
The injured deputy has been with the Ada County Sheriff’s Office for a little more than a year, though he had law enforcement experience elsewhere before that, Sheriff Steve Bartlett said.