NAMPA — A new dance studio in Nampa is holding its first winter recital, "Step Into Christmas," Dec. 14 at Sage Valley Middle School.
Jenny Hyer, a professional dancer who moved to Nampa when she was 14 and has taught dance since age 15, opened her own teaching space, Illusion Dance Studios, in August.
Hyer, 34, dances professionally for a local company, Explore Dance Company, and had been looking for a space to open a dance studio for a long time. Her husband built the studio in the backyard of their home at 11315 Ustick Road.
Since opening the studio, the former Vallivue High School dance coach has enrolled 103 students ages 3 to about 60.
Hyer and three other instructors teach a range of dances from ballet to hip hop, jazz and acrobatic arts.
Hyer said Illusion Dance Studios is different from traditional dance studios because the instructors focus on teaching students leadership skills along with dancing techniques.
The last five minutes of every hourlong class are devoted to a different subject related to leadership, such as discipline, team work and community service.
Hyer said it's important to her to teach students those skills because similar lessons have impacted her life both in and outside of her dancing career.
"While I have become a great dancer, I look back and realize that the leadership skills, character traits, and friendships I have formed have really shaped my life," Hyer said in a press release about the studio.
Hyer said they are always accepting new students.
The recital will be performed 4 p.m. Dec. 14 at Sage Middle School, 18070 Santa Ana Ave. in Nampa.
For more information about Illusion Dance Studios, visit illusiondancestudios.com, or call 208-250-2767.