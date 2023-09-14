When the city of Nampa took over the former home of the Hispanic Cultural Center in July, fingers were pointed at both parties. Meanwhile, the Latino community has been caught in the middle.
Located on 315 Stampede Drive, the building had been run by the cultural center for over two decades. Based on claims of mismanagement and community complaints, the city decided to take control of the building, with hopes to revitalize the cultural center. While the center’s board denied the claims, the city still proceeded to take back the building.
“We’re collateral damage in all of this,” Thelma Lopez-Barajas said.
Lopez-Barajas, the owner of Nuestra Gente Wellness Center, has functioned out of the building for over a year. She employs four full-time staff through the business.
With specializations in healing specific to Hispanic culture, Lopez-Barajas said their location helped them grow visibility in the community.
Since July, when the city announced it would take control of the building, Lopez-Barajas said there is a perception that the building is fully closed, with the doors being locked most of the day and parts of the building isolated by ropes.
Though the building is often locked, it is still open for use, with Maria’s Counseling, Cocola Broadcasting Co. and Nuestra Gente Wellness Center still operating out of it, according to according to Nampa Director of Communications Amy Bowman.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen with the (building) in general,” Lopez-Barajas said.
In the weeks following the city’s acquisition of the building, Lopez-Barajas’ business saw a large impact. From an average of 25 clients a week, the business was seeing just a few. Now, the wellness center is back to about 10 clients each week.
At the beginning of September, Lopez-Barajas was told her business would be unable to stay long-term. She said she was told the city wanted to utilize her business’ space located on the first floor.
“We were still under the impression that a Latino organization would take over and then we would talk to them and then find out if we could stay or not,” Lopez-Barajas said. “Now, we have to leave quickly and find a new space.”
The wellness center was first given a deadline to move out by the end of September. After asking for an extension, Lopes-Barajas said the city is giving her until Oct. 31 to leave.
“I was led to believe by everyone that, ‘No, you might be able to stay there. We might be able to do more extensions,’” she said. “I guess I was hoping for that.”
Navigating confusion caused by the shift in management, Nampa Chief of Staff Rick Hogaboam said the city has honored previous bookings made at the center without additional payment.
“The goal isn’t to make money,” he said.
The wellness center’s removal comes with the end of its lease, which had already been extended, Hogaboam said.
As for the building’s doors remaining locked, Hogaboam said it was an insurance and safety liability to leave the building unlocked without someone at the front desk. The city has been trying to staff the front desk, sending city employees to spend some of their time there when possible.
Hogaboam said the city has been actively accommodating groups and programs that ran out of the center. They have also made some progress on repairs, such as fixing up the bathrooms and lights.
“The building was supposed to be a community good,” he said.
Readily available Spanish speakers at the center were beneficial for the older population in particular, Lopez-Barajas said.
It helped those who normally hesitated to access resources. People would come to ask legal questions or get help with housing. These are some of the things Lopez-Barajas said are now missing.
“We’re still open,” Lopez-Barajas said. “We wish the city of Nampa would communicate.”
For those caught in the middle, Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling said they have been handled case by case.
“This was not something that the city was really wanting to do, or interested in doing,” she said. “It’s an unfortunate response.”
Rather than handing the center over for another organization to manage, there have been suggestions by the community that the city keep it, Kling said. These considerations for the next steps have taken more time than anticipated, according to Kling.
The acquisition of the center followed a complaint by PODER of Idaho, a nonprofit that had been renting a space out of the building. The complaint described the “horrible” condition of the building. At one point, PODER staff said they had to clean facilities themselves to look presentable before events.
According to Bowman, the building is still being evaluated by the city for the overall cost of repairs. As of September, the city has estimated over $180,000 worth of repairs. This includes a full roof replacement, repairs to the HVAC system and updating the parking lot.
Kling said that, unfortunately, many of the items donated to the building belonged to the original center’s board.
“There were concerns about the things that they took. They took all the tables, chairs and stuff out of the kitchen,” Kling said. “They took most everything and they had every right to do that.”
For any dispute over items taken, Kling said individuals would have to work with the center’s board.
“The goal is that 20 years from now, that building is functioning and achieving the purpose of being a community gathering place for the Hispanic community,” she said.
Dance instructor Marifer Avila leads weekly dance classes and has always practiced with her group at the center. Following the acquisition by the city, Avila was initially confused by a lack of communication.
Things were moved and the building was closed. She received a text from someone at the building saying police were escorting people out. Despite all the changes, the city did not contact Avila; she had to contact them.
“I felt at first, ‘that’s rude,’” Avila said.
She later came to understand that there were a lot of moving parts and people at the center for the city to navigate but was still frustrated by their initial lack of communication.
Since then, Avila commended the city for being communicative and helpful. Her dance lessons are continuing at the building, with the city allowing them to move to a larger room, something the previous board wouldn’t allow.
“My group is making the best of what happened,” Avila said.
Before the city came in, Avila described the previous leadership as unorganized. She felt that many people thought they were in charge but failed to take control when actually needed.
“While it’s taking us longer than we would hope to turn this around, it didn’t happen overnight,” Kling said. “And it’s going to take a little time to get it back. But when we do, it will be a good thing for all, and that’s the goal.”