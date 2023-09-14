Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


When the city of Nampa took over the former home of the Hispanic Cultural Center in July, fingers were pointed at both parties. Meanwhile, the Latino community has been caught in the middle.

Located on 315 Stampede Drive, the building had been run by the cultural center for over two decades. Based on claims of mismanagement and community complaints, the city decided to take control of the building, with hopes to revitalize the cultural center. While the center’s board denied the claims, the city still proceeded to take back the building.

Hispanic Cultural Center

An empty storefront inside the Hispanic Cultural Center in Nampa on Wednesday.
Hispanic Cultural Center

Colorful murals fill the walls of a mostly empty Hispanic Cultural Center in Nampa on Wednesday.
Hispanic Cultural Center

Colorful murals brighten the mostly empty spaces inside the Hispanic Cultural Center in Nampa on Wednesday.
Hispanic Cultural Center

A temporary barrier surrounds a fountain in front of the Hispanic Cultural Center in Nampa on Wednesday.

{span class=”ui-provider fy b c d e f g h i j k l m n o p q r s t u v w x y z ab ac ae af ag ah ai aj ak” dir=”ltr”}Haadiya Tariq is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She focuses on Nampa, Caldwell and Canyon County. You can follow her on Twitter @HaadiyaTariq or email her at htariq@idahopress.com.{/span}

Recommended for you

Load comments