Mackade Murdock, left, and Benjamin Wood, with the University of Idaho Parma Research and Extension Center, pound in posts for a new hopyard.

 Courtesy University of Idaho

A new experimental hopyard at the University of Idaho’s Parma Research and Extension Center will facilitate trials evaluating pest and disease threats facing the state’s hop farmers.

The new short-trellis hopyard, comprising 220 plots of Chinook and Cascade hops throughout 1.7 acres, was planted in April and was highlighted June 21 during a field day and tour of the Parma facility.

The new short-trellis hopyard at the University of Idaho Parma Research and Extension center, pictured above, will focus on research into diseases.

