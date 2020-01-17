NAMPA — The Traveling Table, a volunteer-run mobile food pantry in Nampa that reached its first anniversary this month, has distributed enough food in its first year to feed 3,000 people, according to organizers.
The pantry, inspired by a 10-year-old girl from Nampa, launched in January 2019 in a donated FedEx truck. Volunteers take out the truck once a month, distributing food at Lakeview Church of the Nazarene and the Nampa Housing Authority in North Nampa, a part of town that’s been categorized as a food desert because of the lack of access to grocery stores.
Traveling Table reaches 250 to 300 residents each month.
“People have told me that they’re grateful that we’re here,” said volunteer Rae Krick, a dietitian with Terry Reilly Health Services and co-chair of Nampa’s Healthy Impact Coalition.
The endeavor is supported by volunteers from the coalition — a group of city stakeholders who organize local services — and student-volunteers from the Treasure Valley Leadership Academy. It was Kallen Mutchie — the now 11-year-old daughter of coalition member Jean Mutchie — who sparked the idea for the mobile food pantry after hearing about the needs in North Nampa.
Starting April 15, the pantry will move its church delivery location from Lakeview to Centro Familiar Verdad y Vida on North Fourth Street and Ninth Avenue North. The location change is meant to reach more residents who are without access to transportation, Krick said.
The region of North Nampa where the Traveling Table parks has been identified as a high-need area of the city. Research indicates many families in the area are low-income and lack access to transportation and healthy food, among other necessities.
Traveling Table served 169 residents at its first distribution last year, according to data from Jessica Nielsen, a volunteer with the Treasure Valley Leadership Academy. The pantry served 301 residents in November and 256 in December. Over the course of 2019, the pantry gave out enough food to feed nearly 3,000 people, the data shows.
Nielsen said 20 to 30 volunteers show up at each distribution to hand out thousands of pounds of produce, drinks and other types of food donated by the Idaho Foodbank and Western Idaho Community Action Partnership. Around 2,000 and 2,500 pounds of food are donated each month, and any food leftover after 2 p.m. is donated to the Family Community Resource Center in Nampa, Nielsen said.
About 12 of the pantry’s volunteers each month are Treasure Valley Leadership Academy students. Students from the academy helped organize the Traveling Table when it was just getting started as part of a required course, but several decided to stay involved after the course was over. Nielsen said there are about 25 TVLA students who volunteer for the pantry overall.
Brent Peterson, co-chair of the Healthy Impact Coalition, said the Traveling Table is successful because of the collaboration from community members and organizations that have helped it over the past year.
Along with the coalition, TVLA, Idaho Foodbank and WICAP, Peterson said a weekly free grocery shuttle — also launched by the coalition — regularly drops off residents for the distributions, and a member of the Good News Food Pantry, another food pantry in North Nampa, donated the truck used to transport the food to each location.
“If you need help, there are folks in Nampa that want to help you,” Peterson said.
Through her job at Terry Reilly, Krick said she has referred about 20 to 30 residents who were in need of food to the Traveling Table. She said she’s heard from a handful of residents that they actively use the pantry and are grateful for its service.
It’s clear to Krick that North Nampa residents have a need for the Traveling Table. Less than an hour into January’s distribution at the pantry’s second location near the Nampa Housing Authority, Krick said the volunteers had handed out enough food to feed about 80 people.
As the volunteers distributed the boxes of food, a car drove by the pantry and honked, the driver smiling and waving at the volunteers, who waved back.