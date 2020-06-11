CALDWELL — Caldwell Chamber of Commerce's Executive Director Theresa Hardin will step down after more than 10 years in the position.
Hardin said she resigned because she accepted a new job in Texas. She declined to comment further. Hardin came to Idaho in 2007 from Lubbock, Texas, where she was vice president of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce's membership division, according to her LinkedIn profile. She spent nine years with the Lubbock Chamber, including four in the vice president role.
Hardin started serving as the chamber's executive director in January 2010, according to her LinkedIn page. Prior to that, she worked as the sales and marketing director for the chamber and later served as the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce's account manager.
Caldwell's Economic Development Director Steve Fultz has worked with Hardin for most of the time she's worked as director, at some points meeting with her at least once a week to talk about city projects. In that time, he said their strong working relationship developed into a solid friendship.
Fultz said Hardin came into the position at a challenging time for the chamber, when there was confusion among board members on the chamber's direction. Hardin's vision helped set the chamber on the right track.
"She was the right person for the job," Fultz said.
One of Hardin's strongest focus points was encouraging community outreach with local businesses. Shawna Rust, manager at Grit 2C in downtown Caldwell, said she's worked with Hardin over several years while Rust has worked at multiple other businesses. She described her relationship with Hardin as a "great business friendship."
"She knew she could come to me if she needed anything done and vice versa," Rust said.
Hardin's leadership has had a major impact on Caldwell's business community, she said. Notably, Rust said the increase in new businesses recruited to downtown Caldwell is partially due to her influence, along with collaboration from Destination Caldwell and the city of Caldwell.
"Downtown Caldwell has just thrived," Rust said.