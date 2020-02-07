NAMPA — Sunpro, a building material supplier in Utah and Idaho, purchased Stone Lumber, a family-owned company in Nampa that's been operating for more than 100 years.
Sunpro's website reported that the company acquired Stone Lumber as of Feb. 1. Julie Warnick, director of Sunpro's marketing, said Sunpro hired all of Stone Lumber's employees, except for the owner, Monte Schlerf, who retired.
Stone Lumber was a hardware and building supply store that opened in Nampa in 1906, according to Schlerf. The building at 412 Second St. S. is open now as Sunpro, Warnick said. The company is planning a grand reopening from noon to 3 p.m. April 2, which is open to the public.
Schlerf said his father started working at Stone Lumber more than 70 years ago, and he joined the business 44 years ago. About 40 years ago, Schlerf purchased the business from the Stone family, and since then many of his own family members have worked there.
"Stone Lumber has been a part of our lives as long as I can remember," he said.
Sunpro is another family-owned company that has 13 locations in Idaho and Utah. Warnick said the Nampa store is the company's first location in the Treasure Valley.
Sunpro officials wanted to expand the company's presence in the Boise area, Warnick said. Stone Lumber was an appealing business for Sunpro, as the store had a similar business model as Sunpro, she said.
Schlerf said he was approached several times over the years by potential buyers, but he didn't sell the business. He said he felt most comfortable with Sunpro because the businesses share similar values, and both have a strong connections to the communities they're a part of.
"I'm confident with this particular buyer there will still be the traditions of giving back to the community," Schlerf said.