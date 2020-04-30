NAMPA — Republic Services, a garbage and recycling collection company, donated more than $632,000 across eight Treasure Valley cities it contracts with, according to a press release.
The money comes from a federal tax credit rebate Republic Services receives due to its use of natural gas trucks. Republic Services business development manager Rachele Klein said company officials didn't believe they would receive the rebate this year, but President Donald Trump authorized it in December.
"We were totally surprised," Klein said.
The rebate retroactively accounted for 2018 and 2019, and was significantly larger than rebates Republic Services received previously. Rebates the company received for 2015 through 2017 added up to around $700,000. Klein said since mid-2017, Republic Services has added close to 40 natural gas trucks to its fleet.
Donations are allotted to cities based on how much natural gas fuel is used within their boundaries. Klein said Republic Services is not under any legal or contractual obligation to give the rebate money back to the cities. Instead, she said the company does it to be "good community partners."
Nampa received $105,776 — the second-highest donation behind Boise, which received $334,197. During a Nampa City Council meeting April 20, the council unanimously voted to spend the money to offset utility bills for struggling residents.
Last year, Nampa split the $49,000 donation from Republic Services to fund a weekly grocery shuttle and offset senior utility bills. Mayor Debbie Kling did not seek council approval to devote the donation to the grocery shuttle, the Idaho Press reported, but later in the year the council voted to use the remaining funds for the senior utility bills.
In most of the cases reviewed by the Idaho Press last year, city councils did not vote on the receipt or the spending of the money given to the city by Republic Services. Several cities did not even account for the donations in their annual budgets.
But this year, Klein said most city representatives told her that their city councils plan to vote on how to use the donations during upcoming meetings. Klein said Meridian officials even told Republic Services to hold off on presenting the check to them until their council decides how the city would spend it.
Ada County did not receive a donation from Republic Services this year, even though it held a contract with the company until October 2019. Last year, Ada County commissioners voted to enter a 10-year contract with Hardin Sanitation, effectively ending its contract with Republic Services.
Klein said Republic Services officials decided to use the money that would have been donated to the county — about $50,000 — to offset the costs of exiting the contract. She did not share how much it cost the company to leave the contract, but said it exceeded $50,000.