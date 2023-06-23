Rediscovered Books (copy)

Bruce DeLaney makes an adjustment to a display at Rediscovered Books in downtown Caldwell in May 2022. The Caldwell location will be closing by late summer.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Rediscovered Books will be closing its location in Caldwell.

A longtime institution in Boise, Rediscovered Books opened its Caldwell store in 2019 at 802 Arthur St., next to Indian Creek Plaza and across the street from Flying M Coffeeshop. The closing, which was first reported by BoiseDev, was announced on the store’s Facebook page by owners Bruce and Laura DeLaney.

