Rediscovered Books will be closing its location in Caldwell.
A longtime institution in Boise, Rediscovered Books opened its Caldwell store in 2019 at 802 Arthur St., next to Indian Creek Plaza and across the street from Flying M Coffeeshop. The closing, which was first reported by BoiseDev, was announced on the store’s Facebook page by owners Bruce and Laura DeLaney.
“After 4 years, this location is not able to stand on its own,” the post says.
“We’ve been challenged by many circumstances outside of our control, and we have tried everything we can to make it work. After much careful consideration we believe the only path forward is to close the Caldwell location.”
In a phone interview with the Idaho Press, Bruce DeLaney said opening the Caldwell store on the precipice of the COVID-19 pandemic and establishing its brand during that time proved challenging. He estimated the Caldwell location would close by late summer.
The Facebook post added that Rediscovered Books is planning pop-up shops, book and wine events and school projects in Caldwell, and looks to physically be in the city every month.
“We will still find ways to stay connected with you, and when the time is right, we hope to come back,” it said.
Rediscovered Books stores in Boise, located downtown and on State Street, are “remaining open and are thriving,” the post said.
The business first opened in west Boise in 2006 before moving downtown in 2010 and is known for its substantial stock of children's and contemporary literature.
Rediscovered Books made headlines last year in its response to Nampa School District’s decision to remove 22 books from its library shelves for content the school board deemed inappropriate and, in some cases, pornographic. The store, in turn, vowed to carry the books and created a special section for them at its locations. It also hosted a banned books giveaway in tandem with Flying M in Nampa.