CALDWELL — Jason George's CrossFit class at Vision Charter School meets inside his science classroom every day before the students haul pounds of workout equipment down the hall to a basketball court they split with another physical education class to start their drills.
During the 50-minute period, senior Erin Daniels estimated only about half that time is spent exercising, with how long it takes the class to set up every day. For George, the cramped quarters with exercise equipment lining the walls of his science classroom is a reality he's learned to live with, although it's not ideal.
That reality will change in a matter of months, as a 16,800-square-foot building is in the works next to the school. The new building will serve as the school's gym, CrossFit center, technology lab and STREAM Lab, according to Vision Charter Administrator Wendy OldenKamp. STREAM stands for science, technology, reading, engineering, arts and math.
The new building is scheduled to be operational by June.
R&M Steel donated, designed, manufactured and delivered $293,000 worth of steel for the building, OldenKamp said. Guho Corp and Erstad Architects also pitched in with design and construction work.
The donation from R&M Steel lowered the building's overall price, OldenKamp said. Vision Charter spent about $1 million and took out a $2.2 million bank loan for the rest of the building, she said.
The path to the new building is two years in the making, she said, and it wouldn't have been possible without R&M Steel's help.
"When everything seemed impossible, Rob Roberts of R&M Steel became the dream maker," OldenKamp said in a press release.
According to the release, in recent years secondary students have expressed a higher demand to participate in sports. The school is in its second year of offering high school competitive swim, volleyball, cheer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls basketball teams, and also offers competitive volleyball and basketball opportunities for middle school students. However, George said many of Vision Charter's home games have to be held at Vallivue Middle School, because the school's available space does not meet Idaho High School Activities Association regulations.
After Vision Charter was approved to participate in IHSAA, staff started discussions about how to fund a new facility that could meet the growing demand for athletic programs, the release said. OldenKamp said she did not believe the school would have enough funding to make it possible.
OldenKamp said she approached Roberts, R&M Steel's owner, in November 2018 to see if he would be willing to help with the project, and he was immediately on board. She said she approached Roberts because of R&M Steel's history of helping out schools.
Roberts' wife, Nancy Roberts, told the Idaho Press that R&M Steel has donated to more than 30 school facilities, mostly in Idaho. Roberts said he wants to help children get a better education, particularly in technical education, to help them get jobs after they finish school.
"They have an amazing heart for schools and for kids," OldenKamp said.
Vision Charter School has 724 students in grades K-12, OldenKamp said. The school's existing building is about 51,000 square feet on 22 acres.
High school students are required to take one health class, which includes PE courses. Many of George's CrossFit students are juniors and seniors who have been taking the class for three or more years. He offers two CrossFit courses with 20 students each, and George said he typically has 10 to 20 students on a waitlist for the class.
Several students said they chose to take the course multiple times because it helped them work through the stress of their other responsibilities.
Over the years, George's CrossFit class has undergone its own evolution. When he first offered the course four years ago, he said all of their workouts were held outdoors. Rain or shine, Daniels said the class would exercise outside. When it was too cold, George said he would sometimes hold practices in the school's hallways. Much of the equipment they used were items George bought himself, or were donated by private donors, he said.
The following years, George said the class would split its time between working out outside and inside the school's basketball court, which they usually share with another PE class. He said this school year was the first one where the class was allowed to spend all its time in the basketball court, although they still have to split that space with another class.
The CrossFit center in the new building will be about 2,000 square feet, George said. In addition to that, he said Vision Charter received a $10,000 grant from the CrossFit Foundation for new equipment.
The new facility will allow the class to spend more time warming up and exercising and less time setting up equipment, Daniels said. George said the space should give the students a better experience in the class, and allow him to teach them about how CrossFit can benefit their health, and show them how to apply it to their everyday lives.
"I think it's going to just reduce some of the stress on the students," George said.