NAMPA — As of 11:40 p.m., with 62 of 90 precincts reporting, three of the four school districts seeking supplemental levies in Canyon County were above the 50% threshold needed to pass.
The levies would bring in funding for two years. They would all replace existing supplemental levies that voters passed two years ago, and in some cases increase the amount of funding.
While ballots are still being counted, Canyon County's website shows the following early results:
Nampa School District: $12.9 million per year
- Yes: 2,917 votes, 55.3%
- No: 2,358 votes, 44.7%
Caldwell School District: $4.1 million per year
- Yes: 1,602 votes, 52.7%
- No: 1,436 votes, 47.3%
Vallivue School District: $4.5 million per year
- Yes: 2,883 votes, 52.9%
- No: 2,562 votes, 46.63%
Middleton School District: $1.5 million per year
- Yes: 1,250 votes, 44%
- No: 1,586 votes, 55.9%
Issues with Canyon County's new voting equipment meant some voters were not able to vote on the levies.
NAMPA SCHOOL DISTRICT
The Nampa district’s $12 million-per-year supplemental levy failed in November by just 11 votes. The school board upped the amount for Tuesday's ballot to add funding for building maintenance, notably leaky school roofs. The funding would also support teacher and administrative salaries, curriculum updates, new security measures, playground equipment, an annual independent audit, and existing programs.
The district's current $9.4 million-per-year supplemental levy expires June 30.
The district's overall property tax levy rate is $399 per $100,000 of taxable property value. The proposed rate, including the new levy, would be $335 per $100,000, according to the district. The lower rate stems from the district's plan to lower its annual bond payments.
CALDWELL SCHOOL DISTRICT
The Caldwell School District for 10 years has used a supplemental levy ranging from $2.5 million to $2.7 million to support extracurricular activities and maintain existing resources.
The district asked for $4.1 million per year to make up for a loss in state funding as hundreds of students switch to new charter schools, according to Chief Financial Officer April Burton.
About $1.5 million of the increase in the levy is meant to make up for the state funding, and another $100,000 would support a school resource officer to rotate through Caldwell’s six elementary schools, Superintendent Shalene French said.
The district’s estimated tax rate is expected to stay the same at $366 per $100,000 of taxable value. French said the district accomplished this by lowering its bond payment for next year. From last year to this year, the tax rate dropped from $419 per $100,000 of taxable value to $366 per $100,000, she said, because of a growing market value.
VALLIVUE SCHOOL DISTRICT
Vallivue School District sought $4.5 million per year — the same amount voters have approved for the past decade.
The largest chunk of funding will support extracurricular activities, at $1.1 million, according to Joey Palmer, a director with the district. Without the levy, he said the district would likely have to enact a pay-to-play program or cut some activities.
About $310,000 of the levy will help hire additional staff to support the district’s all-day, everyday kindergarten program, which began this school year. Another $510,000 will go toward staffing costs in other areas, according to a district presentation.
Due to the growth of the district’s market value, Palmer said the tax levy rate went down. The tax rate this year was $498 per $100,000 of taxable value, he said. With the levy, the tax rate next year would be $468 per $100,000 of taxable value, which he said is the lowest rate the district has seen in 15 years.
MIDDLETON SCHOOL DISTRICT
Middleton School District sought $1.5 million per year to replace an expiring $1.31 million levy. The $190,000 increase would dedicate funds for repairs and maintenance on existing facilities, according to a press release from the district.
The levy will cost property owners $94 per $100,000 of taxable property value, an increase over the current levy rate of $82 per $100,000. However, to lessen the tax increase, the district also plans to reduce its bond payment amounts.
The Middleton School District's bond levy is currently $309 per $100,000 of taxable property value, but the district plans to reduce that to $292 per $100,000. If that levy is reduced, the district's overall property tax levy rate is slated to go down by $5 per $100,000, even if the new supplemental levy passes, according to the ballot language.