NAMPA — Nampa's suicide rate for 2020 is double what the city saw at this point in 2019.
The city's police department has recorded 16 suicides this year as of Aug. 8, compared to eight at this time last year and 12 for all of 2019.
Lee Flinn, director of the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline, said she did not know what could be the cause of the increase, but said Idaho has struggled with high suicide rates for a long time. Idaho has the fifth-highest suicide rate nationwide, Flinn said.
"(Nampa is) part of a larger problem our state is struggling with," she said.
The hotline receives about 1,000 calls every month, Flinn said, and has recently observed a slight rise in calls since July. She said phone workers have noticed an increase in anxiety or stress, depression, interpersonal conflict and isolation as the reasons for these calls.
Although Flinn could not make a definitive connection between the COVID-19 pandemic and Idaho's suicide rate, she said side effects of the pandemic, such as financial strain and job loss, are often contributing causes to suicides.
Thirteen of Nampa's 16 recorded suicides for 2020 took place after COVID-19 cases were first identified in Idaho, between March 24 and Aug. 8. In the same period last year, Nampa recorded six suicides.
Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling said she is aware of the increase in the city's suicide rate, and is working with local officials on the best way to address it, although she does not have a plan in place yet. She said she recently added a mental health expert to the city's Health Advisory Task Force, which works to communicate local information about the pandemic to the public.
Nampa's numbers make up a major portion of Canyon County's overall suicide rate. According to county spokesman Joe Decker, Canyon County has seen at least 22 suicides in 2020, compared to 37 in 2019. By late July 2019, the county had recorded 24 suicides, Decker said.
Ada County has recorded at least 52 suicides for 2020 as of July 24, compared to 97 in all of 2019 and 119 in 2018, according to Tonia Fleming with the Ada County Coroner's Office. Preliminary data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare shows there were 362 recorded suicides in Idaho through all of 2019, and 219 recorded suicides so far in 2020.
The Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline can be reached at 208-398-4357. Flinn said anyone can reach out to the hotline, even if they are not feeling suicidal. She said the hotline often works with people experiencing a crisis or people who are worried about their loved ones.
"We can only help if someone reaches out," Flinn said.