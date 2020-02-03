NAMPA — Nampa secured a permit from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality to allow the city to reuse treated wastewater for irrigation, which officials expect will save the city millions of dollars in wastewater upgrades.
Public Works Director Tom Points announced at Nampa City Council’s Monday meeting that DEQ granted the reuse permit last week. The city applied for the permit in early 2019. Points anticipates the 10-year permit could save the city up to $17 million in wastewater upgrades and cut six years off its wastewater facility construction timeline, ending the work around 2025 instead of 2031.
“You laid the ground work,” Mayor Debbie Kling said to Points at the meeting, “and job well done.”
Because of increased standards from the Environmental Protection Agency, cities across the nation have been upgrading their wastewater treatment plants to avoid penalties. The upgrades are aimed at improving water quality through means such as regulating temperature of discharged wastewater and limiting phosphorus, which can harm aquatic life.
The reuse permit would allow the city to discharge treated wastewater into the Phyllis Canal during warmer months of the year to be used for irrigation, which would eliminate the need to meet the temperature requirement.
Currently, Nampa’s wastewater treatment plant discharges directly into Indian Creek, which eventually connects to the Boise River. Deputy Public Works Director Nate Runyan said there are about six weeks of the year when the discharged water temperature exceeds the federal limit. But the reuse permit has a higher temperature limit, and the six weeks fall within the city’s irrigation season, when the water would be sent into the Phyllis Canal.
The city planned out its wastewater upgrades in three phases. Securing the reuse permit means the city will not have to complete the third phase, which was aimed at meeting the federal temperature limit, Points said. The city finished its first phase in the fall, and is now in its second phase, he said.
The first phase of construction, which cost about $37 million, was meant as an “interim step” for phosphorus removal, Runyan said. It included the creation of a pump facility, which has been completed, and the construction of a solids handling facility and a digester, which are set to be finished this year, he said.
The second phase of construction, budgeted for $190 million, will cover the remaining phosphorus removal, and will increase the treatment plant’s capacity for wastewater from 18 million gallons a day to 20 million gallons a day. Construction is expected to start in 2020 and last until 2025.
Voters passed a $165 million revenue bond in May 2018 to help pay for the upgrades. The bond is projected to increase residential sewer bills by about 17% for the next several years.
Nampa spokeswoman Amy Bowman said the city is working to develop additional information about the reuse permit that will soon be available on Nampa’s website.