NAMPA — The Nampa school board has approved a plan to keep school buildings closed for the beginning of the school year, with the possibility to resume in-person instruction later in the year if Canyon County sees a lower rate of new COVID-19 cases.
The trustees unanimously approved the fall reopening plan during their regular meeting via Zoom Thursday night. The plan lays out three categories of risk and the practices schools should follow based on each category.
Trustees identified that the district is currently in the highest risk level in their reopening plan, which calls for remote learning only.
The trustees also voted unanimously to bump the district's first day of school from Aug. 18 to Aug. 24. This will allow more time for staff training, Superintendent Paula Kellerer said.
The three categories fall in line with Southwest District Health's risk alert levels, which places Canyon County in the red level — the highest of four. The red level is when communities see more than five new COVID-19 cases per day per 10,000 people, and is at "the tipping point for uncontrolled spread," according to the form.
Southwest District Health's school liaison Kimberly Beckley said the health district reevaluates the risk levels for its counties at least every two weeks, and it would take a sustained lower level of cases for at least two weeks to bring Canyon County down a level. School district officials will also assess the risks of reopening schools every two weeks, Kellerer said.
Canyon County remains one of Idaho's biggest hot spots for the COVID-19 pandemic, with 4,595 out of the state's 20,246 cases as of Friday morning, according to the state's coronavirus website.
Saint Alphonsus-Nampa President Travis Leach told the school board that 26% of Saint Al's Treasure Valley COVID-19 tests returned positive as of July 29, up from a rate of 3.5% positive tests in early June.
The three medical professionals from Saint Al's and St. Luke's who spoke during the meeting agreed it would not be safe for Nampa schools to reopen, even with every possible safety measure in place.
"I’m confident it wouldn’t go well if you tried to open with this level of activity," St. Luke's Boise's Chief Medical Officer Jim Souza said.
About 20 parents and teachers submitted written comments to the board regarding the reopening plan, with opinions split on whether reopening schools was a good or bad idea. Two teachers testified during the meeting that they would feel unsafe if they had to return to school to start the year.
Nampa High School English teacher April Demshar said she and several other teachers would feel "totally expendable" if they were asked to return to teaching in the classroom with so many new cases in Canyon County. She said she dislikes teaching online, but it is preferable to teaching in-person in the current environment.
"I can’t do any kind of teaching if I am dead," Demshar said.
The Nampa Education Association, the local teachers union, previously submitted a letter to district officials requesting an online start to the school year. The association consulted teachers and medical professionals before coming to the decision to submit the letter, President Eric Maine told trustees Thursday.
Before the pandemic hit, the district had implemented a 1-1 device system that equipped every student with a learning device, allowing them to more easily transition to working from home last spring when schools closed. However, several teachers have said online education is not an effective model for staff or students. Skyview High School drama teacher Scott Beets previously told the Idaho Press that many students aren't capable of handling all of their classes online.
Trustee Mandy Simpson, who made the motion to start the school year fully online, told the Idaho Press she agreed online learning is not an ideal environment, and it was one of the toughest decisions she's had to make as a trustee. She said from what she heard from medical professionals, it would not be safe for students or staff to return to the classroom right away, and trustees have an obligation to make sure students and staff in their district are safe.
While the school district's highest risk level requires that schools remain closed, its medium risk level would allow schools to reopen with safety precautions in place. Kellerer said this level falls in line with Southwest District Health's yellow and orange risk alert levels, which are reached when communities see between one and five new cases per day per 10,000 people.
In the medium risk level, masks would be required for all students and staff. Staff would disinfect surfaces routinely, desks and other furniture would be spread out to maintain social distancing, and schedules would be altered to reduce crowding. Buses would be running under this level; they would be disinfected frequently and all passengers would be required to wear a mask.
The school district's lowest risk level falls in line with Southwest District Health's gray risk alert level, when there's less than one new case per day per 10,000 people. Kellerer said this category does not mean there is no more risk of spreading the disease, and there will still be safety measures in place.
Schools would remain open in this level, and classrooms would still be disinfected regularly. Masks would only be required when people could not maintain a 6-foot distance.