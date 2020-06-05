NAMPA — In a reversal, Nampa City Council approved a liquor license waiver request for Nampa restaurant JaK's Place Neighborhood Grill.
The council previously denied the request Dec. 2 because the restaurant, off North Idaho Center Boulevard, was within 300 feet of a school and church — the College of Western Idaho and a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse on the other side of Birch Lane. But during the council's Monday meeting, the business's proximity to a school and church was barely discussed, and the council granted the waiver request in a 4-2 vote.
Over the past few months, the council has been shifting its decisions on alcohol license waiver requests for businesses near schools or churches. A few weeks ago, the council also granted a beer and wine license waiver request for The Block, a restaurant in downtown Nampa that had previously been denied a waiver because of its close proximity to a church.
According to Title 23 of Idaho code, alcohol licenses allowing the sale of beer, wine or liquor by the drink are illegal when a business is within 300 feet of a public school, church or any other place of worship, “except with the approval of the governing body of the municipality.”
During the council's previous denial of JaK's Place's request, Councilman Darl Bruner said the city should follow state code. Bruner was one of the two dissenting votes on the recent request, this time because he said he didn't support granting liquor licenses for any restaurants where families gather. Earlier in the meeting, Bruner also voted against renewing several liquor licenses for other restaurants that were included in the council's consent agenda.
"I do not see a problem with one of legal age having a beer or glass of wine with their meal," Bruner said in an email to the Idaho Press earlier this year. "But I do not agree with stronger alcohol content beverages being served in restaurants where families gather unless it is classified as a bar, separate from the family dining area."
Nampa City Council has two new members who joined after the earlier JaK's Place denial; both voted in support of the waiver Monday. Jean Mutchie replaced now-Chief of Staff Rick Hogaboam, who was the only councilman to vote in support of the waiver request Dec. 2, and Jacob Bower replaced Bruce Skaug, who did not vote on the request but submitted a letter stating he was against it.
Two councilmen — Randy Haverfield and Victor Rodriguez — changed their previous decision and supported the waiver request at the meeting, although neither explained why. Councilwoman Sandi Levi was the other dissenting vote on the request, and also voted against the request in December.
During the meeting, three members of the family that runs JaK's Place testified to explain the restaurant's need for a liquor license. One of them, Hailey Ussery, previously told the Idaho Press that their restaurant regularly loses customers because they lack a liquor license, even though they serve beer, wine and some cocktails that qualify as non-distilled beverages at or below 14% alcohol.
In the two years the restaurant has been open, Ussery said they have never had any alcohol-related incidents. Hailey's mother, Kathy Ussery, said officials from CWI and the neighboring church told them they were neutral on the topic of their waiver request.
"Due to the nature of their organizations, a neutral stance is the best way that they can support us," Kathy Ussery said at the meeting.
At a recent council meeting May 18, the council passed an ordinance to establish a points system to enforce alcohol license violations. Hailey Ussery said she and her family support the ordinance, as they believe it will set reputable businesses apart from ones that violate regulations.