...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ TUESDAY TO
9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 104 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Tuesday to 9 PM MDT /8 PM
PDT/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...For more information on how to protect
yourself and your loved ones, please visit heat.gov.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Brandon Feldman of the Nampa Police Department explains the department’s new publicly shared crime map that shows residents where crimes are occurring and allows them to submit tips.
Originally published Aug. 8 onKTVB.COM.If you live or work in Nampa, there’s a new resource you can access to find out where crime is happening. It comes in the form of a crime map, and it stems from the Nampa Police Department’s effort to be more transparent.
The Nampa Police Department unveiled its new publicly shared crime map last week.
“One of the features of our crime map is ... the option to submit a tip,” Brandon Feldman with Nampa Police Department said. “It allows our community members, where they may have been in the area, but maybe they didn’t want to call us.”
Feldman has been assigned to the real time crime center, which monitors crime happening in the community and works closely with analysts.
“Say we have a shooting somewhere in our city, we’ll be able to pull up cameras in that area, and hopefully gather intel for our patrol officers as they’re on the way to that call and then we can also relay that information to them, hopefully, they can potentially pick up a suspect if they fled from the scene on the way to the call,” Feldman said.
They use cameras that read license plates throughout the city.
“Which can help us with locating stolen vehicles, wanted subjects, missing persons,” Feldman said. “We can move our traffic cameras into, say, a parking lot where there might be a robbery happening or something going on in that parking lot, we can pull those cameras up and start giving updates to our officers.”
That information gathered will then make its way to the crime map. People who live in the community are then able to look at the map and see where the crime is happening. The map updates every 24 hours and shows all the calls that happen throughout the city. The map is accessible at cityprotect.com.
He added, it will show the general location where a crime happens but not the specific address of a person’s home.
“We really care about a person’s privacy,” Feldman said.
The features are also anonymous.
“It gives the incident number, our police department, and then the type of call that it was on this case; if it was a threatening call it doesn’t say who the victim is,” Feldman said. “Also, we’re not going to post sensitive calls. So sexual assaults, stuff like that, that’s not going to be posted on here for people’s privacy.”
The crime map is also free.
“I encourage members of our community that if they if they see something, and they know that something occurred in their neighborhood, I would highly encourage them to submit these tips because it helps our officers solve cases in a timely manner,” Feldman said.
Nampa police told KTVB this crime map is part of the department’s commitment to transparency and community safety. NPD added that people reached out to the department and asked for a way to see what kind of crime was happening in their neighborhood.