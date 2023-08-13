Nampa police crime map

Brandon Feldman of the Nampa Police Department explains the department’s new publicly shared crime map that shows residents where crimes are occurring and allows them to submit tips.

Originally published Aug. 8 on KTVB.COM.If you live or work in Nampa, there’s a new resource you can access to find out where crime is happening. It comes in the form of a crime map, and it stems from the Nampa Police Department’s effort to be more transparent.

The Nampa Police Department unveiled its new publicly shared crime map last week.

