NAMPA — The city of Nampa plans to spend at least $1.2 million in this year's budget on several coronavirus-related expenses through federal CARES Act funds.
Nampa's Finance Director Doug Racine told city council Monday night that the CARES Act allotted up to $3.3 million to Nampa to use for COVID-19 costs. The funds will be reimbursed to the city based on how much is spent. If the city does not spend up to $3.3 million by Dec. 30, it will not receive the additional funds.
The city has not yet added any CARES Act funds to this year's budget.
Racine said he and other city staff discussed possible ways to use the funding, such as upgrading the council's audio system for meetings, upgrading the city's phone system, upgrading city chairs, purchasing new cleaning supplies and covering unemployment costs. Council members discussed using the funds for small business grants, but a specific amount was not mentioned.
All of the expenses add up to about $1.2 million, which can be added to the FY2020 budget in an amendment, Racine said. The budget year ends Sept. 30.
The council did not vote on the amendment during Monday's regular council meeting. Racine said the amendment will come before the council in the future.
The city can use the remaining funds in the first three months of FY2021, starting Oct. 1, Racine said. If needs arise during that time frame, Racine said, he will approach the council with another budget amendment. No CARES Act funds have been added to Nampa's FY21 budget yet.