NAMPA — Nampa City Council extended the city's state of emergency and postponed all public hearings until April 17 in compliance with Gov. Brad Little's stay-home order issued Wednesday.
The council held a special meeting Saturday morning to vote on these decisions. Council members and city officials participated in the meeting via Zoom, while the public listened through the livestream available on Nampa's website.
As of Friday night, Southwest District Health Director Nikki Zogg said there were 22 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canyon County, with two deaths related to the disease. She confirmed there is community spread in Canyon County, and projected there would be cases circulating through the county by this time next year.
"It’s going to get worse before it gets better," Zogg said.
In an attempt to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, Little issued a statewide stay-home order for 21 days starting March 25. During this period, residents are encouraged to self-isolate even if not sick. Health care workers, public safety and other essential personnel are allowed to provide services while the order is in effect.
Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff said the Nampa Police Department hopes not to issue any tickets or make arrests for violating the stay-home order. Instead, Huff said officers are trying to teach the public about what the order means and how to follow it.
"There's a lot of education at this point," Huff said.
To comply with the order, the council decided to extend the city's state of emergency and postpone all public hearings until April 17. City Attorney Douglas Waterman said the stay-home order is in effect until April 15, giving the council a full day to decide whether the city should end or extend each decision. Kling said Caldwell has also postponed all of its public hearings through the end of April.
The council will still hold meetings remotely and be available to the public via livestream, Kling said. Council members can still discuss and vote on regular agenda items.