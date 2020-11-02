NAMPA — Nampa became the fourth city in Idaho to declare itself a Second Amendment city in a unanimous vote Monday night.
Nampa City Council voted 5-0 during its regular meeting Monday to pass a resolution declaring Nampa a Second Amendment City. Second Amendment sanctuary cities are cities in the U.S. that adopts a resolution or laws that reject the enforcement of gun control efforts that are considered a violation of the Second Amendment, which ensures citizens have the right to keep and bear arms.
Nampa is the fourth city in Idaho to declare itself Second Amendment sanctuary, behind Star, Eagle and Saint Anthony.
Nampa's resolution states that the city opposes "the enactment of any legislation that would infringe upon the rights of the People to keep and bear arms and consider such laws to be unconstitutional and beyond lawful legislative authority."
The resolution also supports the Nampa Police Department and Canyon County Sheriff's Department and states that the city will not allocate funding for anything that could violate the Second Amendment.
Nampa resident Bob Gaddis was the first to bring up a request for Nampa to become a Second Amendment city during the council's Oct. 19 meeting. Councilman Jacob Bower supported his request. Councilman Victor Rodriguez said council members received several emails from residents following the meeting echoing Gaddis's request.
“This is a county that supports the right to bear arms,” Bower said Monday night.