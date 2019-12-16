NAMPA — Nampa City Councilman Rick Hogaboam has been named the city's new chief of staff, the city announced Monday.
Hogaboam is expected to begin his new position Jan. 13. The new position means Hogaboam must resign from his position on city council. His last regular council meeting will be Jan. 6.
Hogaboam was first elected to Seat 3 on Nampa City Council in 2017, and would have been up for reelection in 2021.
Mayor Debbie Kling will form a committee to appoint Hogaboam's replacement on the council, city spokeswoman Amy Bowman said.
"His knowledge and passion for our community has been made evident through his service on the Nampa City Council and I look forward to using his talents to move the vision of Nampa forward," Kling said in the city's press release.
Nampa's previous chief of staff, Clay Long, stepped down Dec. 6 to take a job as the state administrator of the Idaho Division of Career-Technical Education. Long started his job with the city July 1, replacing Bobby Sanchez, who transferred positions to be Nampa's workforce development director, and later resigned due to health issues.
According to the press release, Hogaboam approached Kling with interest in taking the vacant position. Hogaboam told the Idaho Press that he's worked closely with the mayor as a councilman and developed good relationships with her staff. He said he felt the new chief of staff should be someone who could provide stability to the position and enter with knowledge about what's going on with the city.
"It is an honor to step into this office and serve Nampa as we keep taking steps to assure a healthy and prosperous future by improving the effectiveness of local government, while also finding ways to save taxpayer money," Hogaboam said in the press release. "Nampa deserves our best."
As a councilman, Hogaboam served as council liaison in police contract negotiations, the library board of trustees and as an alternate to the Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho (Compass) board of directors.
In addition to serving on the Nampa City Council, Hogaboam served as the executive director for Lifeline Pregnancy Resource Center, a local nonprofit, and lead pastor at Sovereign Grace Fellowship Nampa. Hogaboam told the Idaho Press he is resigning from each of these positions as well.
"It's life-changing on my end," Hogaboam said.
Residents who live within Nampa city limits who are interested in serving on the Nampa City Council are encouraged to submit a letter and resume outlining their qualifications and community involvement with completed application to mayor@cityofnampa.us by Jan. 6.
An appointment is anticipated to be recommended to Nampa City Council for approval at its Jan. 20 meeting. The remaining term on the soon-to-be vacant council seat expires January of 2022.