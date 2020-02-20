NAMPA — A Nampa city councilman is refuting claims that he sought to shut down a satirical Facebook page that mocks the city of Nampa or that he threatened to withhold donations from the Salvation Army if the nonprofit's staff engaged with the page.
The page's administrator, a former city council candidate, and other local residents have claimed that Councilman Victor Rodriguez threatened to withhold the city's donations to Salvation Army if its staff liked the page.
"I would never do that," Rodriguez said.
Facebook deactivated the page, called "2Crappy Nampon News Now #1," on Jan. 31, the page administrator, a Nampa man who would not reveal his name, told the Idaho Press through Facebook Messenger on Feb. 3. He created a new page in its place, called "Nampa News Now #1 in The 2C."
Rodriguez denied speculation that he got the page shut down, and said he wouldn't even know how to if he tried.
Rodriguez, who serves on the Salvation Army's local advisory board, confirmed he spoke to the Salvation Army Nampa Corps Capt. Ricky Scruggs about the satirical Facebook page in late December, but said it was because he wanted to make sure that the page's criticisms of Rodriguez didn't affect the Salvation Army. Rodriguez said he never threatened to withhold money from the nonprofit during the conversation.
Scruggs confirmed that Rodriguez never said anything to imply that he would withhold funding from the organization.
Speculation about the alleged threat, however, prompted two Nampa officials to reach out the Salvation Army.
Nampa's Workforce Development Director Jamie Chapman reached out to a Salvation Army employee to follow-up on a rumor she'd heard that Rodriguez had threatened to withhold funding. The employee said no threat took place.
Rodriguez is not being formally investigated for any wrongdoing, Chapman said.
The Idaho Press requested emails from the city for all city emails using the words "Nampon" or "2Crappy Nampon News Now #1." The city denied that request on Feb.7, citing attorney-client privilege. The page's administrator said he has not been contacted by anyone from Nampa's legal team.
Another Nampa employee, Community Development Program Administrator Matthew Jamison, said he talked to Scruggs about the Facebook page when he met with the captain near the end of January to discuss the Salvation Army's Community Development Block Grant funding. City council approved nearly $130,000 in CDBG funds for the Salvation Army last year, which is the nonprofit's primary source of funding from the city.
Jamison said he wanted to talk to Scruggs about the page after seeing a post that made fun of Rodriguez in reference to the Salvation Army. Jamison couldn't remember further details about the post, but said he wanted to ask Scruggs if he knew what the post was referring to.
Jamison said Scruggs mentioned he had a conversation with a council member, although he did not name Rodriguez. Scruggs told him it was a personal conversation with the council member, and did not address city issues, including funding.
Scruggs' recollection of his conversation with Jamison was different. Scruggs said Jamison talked to him about his conversation with Rodriguez and asked him if Rodriguez threatened to withhold donations from the city, which Scruggs again denied. Scruggs said the official assured him that the city would not allow Rodriguez to withhold money from the Salvation Army even if he tried to do so.
Nampa spokeswoman Amy Bowman said no formal complaints have been filed to the city about Rodriguez' interaction with Salvation Army officials. She said Mayor Debbie Kling looked into the situation after speaking with the Idaho Press in early February and didn't come up with any information worth pursuing.
Kling also disputed speculation that the city instructed employees not to engage with the satirical Facebook page. City staff issued no direct communication to employees intending to control what social media pages they could engage with, she told the Idaho Press.
DEACTIVATED
Days after Facebook deactivated 2Crappy Nampon News Now #1 on Jan. 31, two of the pages roughly 1,200 Facebook followers, Inna Patrick and Kara Souza, emailed the Idaho Press concerns that Rodriguez got the page shut down. The page's administrator echoed these suspicions.
"The page was a complete joke, until recently, when it turned into actual s--- that happens here and we can make fun of it," the administrator told the Idaho Press in a Facebook message Feb. 3.
Rodriguez denied any involvement with getting the page deactivated. But he said he is against the page, and unfriended everyone on Facebook who engaged with it because he did not want to associate with people who enjoy content that criticizes the city.
Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel Director Scott Glover, who ran unsuccessfully against Jacob Bower for a city council seat in November, said Rodriguez blocked him and his wife on Facebook the same day the original "2Crappy Nampon News Now #1" was deactivated. Speculation has been posted online that Glover runs the satirical page, but both he and the page administrator denied that.
The administrator said he noticed he couldn't post to the page on Jan. 31, and soon after that, Facebook deleted the page. He said Facebook never gave a reason for the deactivation or notified him about content concerns. A Facebook representative could not be reached for comment about the deactivation.
The new page, "Nampa News Now #1 in The 2C," had 79 likes as of Thursday afternoon.
The original page had several posts making fun of council members, including Rodriguez. While Rodriguez said he feels he has "pretty thick skin," he also described the page as "unacceptable" and "inappropriate." He referenced one post on the page that made fun of Rodriguez misspelling several words in a separate Facebook post, joking that Rodriguez is an example of why Idaho is 49th out of 50 in the U.S. for education.
"I mean, that's just mean," Rodriguez said.
Glover was also the subject of the page's jokes last fall as a city council candidate.
"I laughed it off," he said, "because it was a comedy page."