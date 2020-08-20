Nampa and Caldwell's city councils on Monday approved city budgets for the upcoming fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1.
Both budgets will see an increase, though neither include property tax hikes. Council members from each city agreed not to increase property taxes in order to relieve financial stress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
NAMPA
Nampa's fiscal year 2021 budget is set at $202 million, up from the current $193 million budget. Nampa's Finance Director Doug Racine said the increase is largely due to water capital projects and funding from Amazon, which is building a large fulfillment center in the northeast portion of the city.
New construction added $1.7 million to the city’s property tax revenue, bringing the total up to $46.5 million in FY21 compared to $44.5 million in FY20. Property tax revenue makes up 23% of the city’s budget.
The city of Nampa’s property tax levy rate is $703 per $100,000 of taxable property value, according to 2019 data from the Canyon County Assessor’s Office, the latest available.
CALDWELL
Caldwell's FY21 budget is set at $88.2 million, which is about $3 million higher than the current $85.6 million budget. Much of that increase comes from the city’s general fund, which is set at $27.1 million compared to $23.8 million in the current year.
About $1.7 million of the budget is funded by impact fees for parks, police and fire, which are paid by developers. An additional $10.1 million is allocated to the city’s street fund, a slight decrease from $10.5 million in the current year, and Caldwell’s sewer fund increased to $17.6 million from $16.3 million this year.