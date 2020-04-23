NAMPA — The Nampa Boys and Girls Club's annual Denim and Diamonds Gala is the nonprofit's largest fundraising effort of the year, but it falls in early May, when statewide social distancing measures will still be in effect.
Instead of postponing the 15th annual gala, Nampa Boys and Girls Club CEO Melissa Gentry said the nonprofit is trying something new. The group is planning a drive-in movie gala May 8 in the parking lot of the Ford Idaho Center.
The Denim and Diamonds Gala typically draws more than 600 attendees and raises about $200,000 for the nonprofit, which amounts to about one-third of its annual budget, Gentry said. Most of that money typically supports the club's summer programs, so postponing the gala would put those programs in jeopardy, she said.
The drive-in event will allow attendees to support the club in a safe way. Gentry said donors can purchase a ticket for $100 to receive a dinner delivered to their car and enjoy a movie in the Idaho Center parking lot. Cars will be spaced six feet apart, she said.
The club is also hosting a virtual online auction May 1-8, which patrons can participate in remotely or from their cars at the gala, Gentry said. Participants can also participate in a raffle for a 1970 Chevelle. For more information about the event, visit bgcnampa.org.
Gentry said she is not sure if the event will draw as many attendees as previous galas, but she is hopeful it will attract as many or more. Many businesses and residents have expressed their support for the Boys and Girls Club since the pandemic began, but she said the club has never held a gala like this before.
"It's still very new for us," Gentry said.