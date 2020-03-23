NAMPA — A resident-led push to put an auditorium district question on the May ballot in Nampa has been moved to next year.
The Nampa Tourism Development Council, a volunteer group that is separate from the city, originally wanted to put the district on the ballot for the May primary. But Kenny Wroten, the council’s chairman, said the group decided to postpone the initiative until May 2021.
“That will give us the time to not only collect signatures, but we’re also looking at expanding (the council),” Wroten said.
The COVID-19 outbreak did not play a part in the delay, according to Wroten. To get on the May ballot, he said the council had to get enough signatures by mid-February, well before any cases were confirmed in Idaho.
Instead, Wroten said the lack of time and cold weather was what made gathering signatures difficult. He said volunteers tried to get signatures at public events, but he believes going door to door is the most effective approach.
An auditorium district would fund capital improvement projects for the Ford Idaho Center and the Nampa Civic Center, said Beth Ineck, the city’s economic development director. The district would collect funding through a bed tax of up to 5% for visitors who stay at Nampa’s hotels or other lodging establishments within the district.
If passed, the auditorium district would cover most of Nampa’s city limits, spanning up to Highway 20/26 and down to Amity Avenue. Ineck said the district’s boundaries were chosen to include all of Nampa’s hotels, and with enough residential areas for a pool of residents to sit on the district board. That board will be the body that decides what to do with the tax revenue.
In 2011, Nampa voters rejected the creation of an auditorium district, with 1,464 no votes to 1,072 yes votes.
Wroten said if Nampa settles on a 5% bed tax, it would generate about $1 million every year. To get on the ballot, Wroten said the council needs to collect at least 3,000 signatures from registered voters in the proposed district’s boundaries, but currently the number of signatures the council has is “in the hundreds.”
Tourism Development Council members did not want to attempt to pass the auditorium district in the November general election because they believe voters will be more occupied with the presidential election. Wroten said aiming to put the district on the ballot in May 2021 gives the council plenty of time to get enough signatures.
Wroten said he is hoping to start collecting signatures again in the late summer or early fall, but if COVID-19 is still a concern, that could pose a challenge. He said electronic signatures are not accepted for ballot initiatives, but he also wants to protect people’s safety.