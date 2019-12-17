NAMPA — More outdoor dining options may be on the way in downtown Nampa.
Nampa City Council on Monday unanimously approved a design for wider sidewalks along First Street South in downtown Nampa between Wall Street Alley and 13th Avenue South. City officials did not specify a timeline for the construction.
The portion of First Street South where the sidewalks would be extended includes the new Mesa Tacos + Tequila and 2C Family Brewing.
Nampa Economic Development Director Beth Ineck said the design will allow roughly 16 feet of outdoor dining space and a 5-foot pedestrian zone. The extension will eliminate nine on-street parking spaces, she said.
Nampa's business improvement district board is working with city officials to develop signs directing drivers to city-owned parking lots that are open for public parking, Ineck said.
Mayor Debbie Kling said the intent of the project is to create "a more vibrant downtown." In the past, Kling has expressed support for creating more outdoor dining opportunities in downtown Nampa.
"I would like to be able to sit outside," Kling said at the meeting.
Two members of Nampa's business improvement district spoke in support of the design at the meeting.
Ineck estimated the construction to cost around $175,000, which would come from Community Development Block Grant funds. She said property owners along the street also agreed to contribute at least 10% of the funding needed for the project.
Community Development Block Grant funds come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to use for the benefit of low- and moderate-income residents. This year, Nampa got $796,000 in CDBG funds, which supported a remodel of the Nampa Family Justice Center and another sidewalk repair program, along with several other public service programs and community projects.