NAMPA — First-grader Chelsie Desaro and kindergartner Justyn Skinner arrived at Park Ridge Elementary Friday morning thinking it would be like any other day.
They had no idea their father, Dylan Duniec, was waiting inside the school to surprise them after spending the last seven months in Afghanistan.
Duniec is a military contractor for the Idaho Army National Guard. He said he was sent to Afghanistan about seven months ago to work with soldiers, leaving his friend and co-parent, Samantha Desaro, and their children behind.
Video messaging was the family's primary way of communicating while Duniec was overseas, and he said it was a struggle not to cry each time he talked with his family.
"I can't think of anything else I'd rather do than be with my kids," he said at the school, after reuniting with his children.
Chelsie's first-grade teacher, Sarah Overcast, said the parents had been planning the surprise reunion with Park Ridge Elementary staff for about a month. Samantha Desaro said it took "lots of little lies" to keep Duniec's return a secret from their children. Duniec said he told his children that he was coming home soon, but did not specify an exact date.
Park Ridge Elementary staff arranged the surprise to take place during the school's monthly character assembly in the gymnasium, where students from each grade are recognized for exemplifying a specific character trait taught by teachers over the previous month, according to Principal Rick Jordan.
Friday's assembly was about leadership, which Justyn, the kindergartner, was honored for. Samantha Desaro and her 3-year-old daughter Braylin Gamble sat in the back of the gym with the other parents attending the assembly.
At the end of the assembly, Jordan called up a few students — including Justyn and Chelsie — to participate in a team-building obstacle course. Justyn, Chelsie and a second-grade student were blindfolded in front of the rest of the student body, while three other students placed hula hoops around them and guided them through the course.
While the three students were blindfolded, Duniec in his Army uniform entered the gymnasium and quietly stood in front of the obstacle course's finish line, waiting for his children to finish the course. Once Justyn and Chelsie were through the course, Jordan had them take off their blindfolds, and they saw their dad in person for the first time in months.
The two children were bashful in the first moments facing their father, but after a few seconds, Chelsie ran forward with a big smile to embrace him, with Justyn following shortly after. Duniec, feeling overwhelmed with how much he missed his children once he saw them again, finally allowed his tears to fall.
"I could finally cry," he said.
The children held onto Duniec for several minutes, as Jordan explained to the crowd of students, teachers and parents what was happening. Braylin scrambled over to join the group hug.
Later, when asked how they felt when they saw their dad for the first time in more than half a year, Chelsie and Justyn both said they were sad and began to tear up as they hid their faces in Duniec's uniform.
Duniec said he is home for the next 25 days before he has to go back overseas for another six months to a year. Following his surprise appearance, Duniec said he planned to take the children out to eat and play.
"Was that kind of a surprise for everybody?" Jordan asked the rest of the students during the assembly, to which the crowd responded with a resounding, "Yes!"