CALDWELL — After winning an unprecedented and controversial runoff election in December, former state Sen. John McGee took his place Monday on Seat 6 on the Caldwell City Council.
McGee, along with State Rep. Jarom Wagoner and incumbent Councilman Chris Allgood, were sworn in as Caldwell City Council members Monday night. S
Demonstrators from the Southwest Idaho chapter of the National Organization for Women stood outside the meeting to call out McGee’s past conduct as a senator, when he was accused of sexually harassing a female staffer and later convicted of disturbing the peace.
McGee won a place on the council with 2,072 votes, or 60.7%, in a Dec. 3 runoff election against Evangeline Beechler.
Wagoner won the Nov. 5 election for Seat 4 with 1,707 votes, or 53.6%, while his opponent Christopher Trakel received 1,476 votes, or 46.3%. Councilwoman Shannon Ozuna, who currently holds Seat 4, did not seek reelection.
At the Monday meeting Mayor Garret Nancolas expressed his admiration for Ozuna’s service.
“Someday when I grow up, I want to be like Shannon,” Nancolas said.
Allgood, who was running unopposed, earned another term on Seat 5 with 2,890 votes.
Some Caldwell residents expressed concerns online and in letters to the editor about McGee’s criminal history. On Nov. 15, a new political action committee, Informed Voters of Caldwell, called for McGee to concede the race.
At a city council forum Oct. 30, which McGee did not attend, Kristianna McAlister, a member of the political action committee, said she would be “extremely disappointed” if he was elected to the council. She said she wants to live in a community where she can trust her elected officials to govern ethically, and she does not trust nor respect McGee.
Donna Yule, president of the Southwest Idaho chapter of the National Organization for Women, or NOW, said McGee’s position on the council is damaging because it could make the women working for the city uncomfortable and could make residents lose confidence in local government. In a press release NOW issued Monday, Yule said NOW members were “dismayed” that Caldwell voters either didn’t know of McGee’s history as an elected official or “simply didn’t care” and elected him anyway.
“We’ll be watching him while he’s in office,” Yule told the Idaho Press.
McGee greeted each of the protesters when he arrived for the Monday meeting and thanked them for being there. Later, he told the Idaho Press the protest didn’t make much of an impression on him.
“I barely even noticed,” McGee said.
McGee also said he was grateful that so many people showed up at the city council meeting, which he said were people there to support him. McGee attended the meeting with his wife and two children, and brought along a Bible for the ceremony he said was given to his late father in 1959.