CALDWELL — Two manufacturing companies are considering Caldwell for new facilities that combined would create an estimated 500 or more jobs.
The first project, referred to as Project Westcoast Can because the city is not yet releasing the business's name, is a beverage manufacturing company expected to invest $220 million, according to Caldwell's economic development activity report for June. The facility would be 100,000 to 300,000 square feet on 40 to 60 acres, and is projected to create 150 jobs.
Caldwell suggested two sites for the construction — one inside the North Ranch Business Park, a 114-acre site in development just north of Sky Ranch Business Park — and the other at 22333 Green Road just off Interstate 84. Caldwell's economic development specialist Steven Jenkins told the Idaho Press the company is considering other states to locate the facility.
If the company decides to locate in Caldwell, Jenkins said company officials hope to break ground in October, but it could happen later. Jenkins was not sure how long the construction is expected to last.
With Caldwell Urban Renewal Agency's taxing district set to expire in 2022, Jenkins said it is limited in the incentives it can offer companies to locate in Caldwell. However, he said Project Westcoast Can would be eligible for a property tax exemption based on how many jobs it would create.
The second project, referred to as Project Ranger, is a food manufacturer expected to invest $50 million and create 350 jobs with a wage of $14.75 an hour. The report said the company expects to add an additional 350 jobs with future expansions.
Caldwell also suggested a site in North Ranch Business Park for the facility, which would sit on 40 to 60 acres, Jenkins said. The company is also considering locations in other states and has not closed on a property yet.
If the company decides on Caldwell, the report said construction is tentatively expected to begin in early 2021 and last about one year. Jenkins said the company would also be eligible for property tax exemptions.
Caldwell can disclose the business names after company officials close on property in Caldwell, Jenkins said. He said he expects that to happen soon, given the aggressive construction timelines each company has.