NAMPA — Lone Star Middle School hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday for its new HP Learning Studio.
In early October, Lone Star became the second school in the country to be named an HP Spotlight School, based on its use of technology.
"It's an honor we don't take lightly," Nampa School District Superintendent Paula Kellerer said Wednesday.
As part of that designation, Digital Promise Global, the nonprofit that manages the Spotlight program, donated a customized HP Learning Studio to Lone Star. The studio is outfitted with technology that will allow students to learn about media production, virtual reality and digital fabrication.
"This provides an amazing avenue for student learning," Lone Star Principal Greg Heideman said Wednesday.
HP Spotlight schools are secondary schools in the U.S. "that are committed to powerful teaching and learning with technology," according to Digital Promise. The program launched in the spring as a collaboration between Digital Promise, HP, Intel and Microsoft. The first school to earn the Spotlight distinction was William F. Halloran School No. 22 in New Jersey.
During the 2018-19 academic year, Lone Star gave all of its students an HP device that can be used as a laptop computer and a tablet. Heideman said the sturdy devices are "designed for middle schoolers" so they don't break if they are dropped.
After teaching Lone Star's instructors how to use the devices to impact their students' learning, Heideman said teachers embraced the technology, and by the end of the school year, all teachers were using the devices in some way or another.
Teachers and students use technology in creative ways at Lone Star, such as by using Minecraft to simulate a historical environment or printing 3D fossils or other models, Heideman said.
Bryce Wallingford, an eighth grader at Lone Star, said he uses his device in all of his classes. A coding class required for all students is almost entirely online and is accessible through the devices.
Alli McMillan, another eighth grader, said students use the devices to pull up their textbooks in math classes.
Wallingford and McMillan were in seventh grade when Lone Star started distributing the devices to every student. McMillan said the new technology made her classes more efficient and the devices were easier to work with and offered more options than the standard paper and pencils.
Chad Longley, personal learning administrator for the Nampa School District, was the person who suggested Lone Star apply to be part of a Digital Promise program, although he initially suggested the school be part of the League of Innovative Schools, which involves 114 school districts across the country.
As Digital Promise officials learned more about the school and interviewed students and staff, however, Longley said it became apparent the school could qualify to be an HP Spotlight School.
Stefani Pautz Stephenson, project director for Digital Promise, said Lone Star impressed the nonprofit with the school's 1-to-1 ratio of devices to students, and the fact that the school could serve as an example for other schools in the nation.
"This is a school that other educators can look to," she said.
Along with the learning studio Digital Promise donated to Lone Star, Pautz Stephenson said the nonprofit will offer professional development training to Lone Star staff to support teachers in their lesson designs.
Heideman said he hopes the continued training will keep teachers comfortable with using the technology and allow the school to implement the technology in a sustainable way moving forward.
Joshua Peterson, another Lone Star eighth grader, had the opportunity to try the new tools in the donated learning studio before the ribbon cutting Wednesday night. He said it was fun to experiment.
McMillan, his classmate, said the increased use of technology in the classroom makes more students eager to learn and has improved their grades.
"We're more encouraged to go to classes," Wallingford said.