CALDWELL — A city resident-organized forum for candidates in the Caldwell City Council Seat 6 runoff election was cancelled this week after former state Sen. John McGee did not respond to an invitation to participate.
Caldwell resident Sarah Larsen cancelled the event after not hearing from McGee, the top vote-getter in the Nov. 5 general election.
McGee’s runoff opponent, Evangeline Beechler, accepted the invitation to immediately, said Larsen, who organized a Caldwell City Council candidate forum before the Nov. 5 general election. McGee did not attend that general election forum.
He will face Beechler in a runoff election Dec. 3.
Larsen, who would have hosted the forum, said she felt the “need” to organize a forum after a previous candidate forum hosted by the Caldwell Chamber of Commerce — which John McGee did attend — did not give the public a chance to ask the candidates questions, and instead asked questions that had been reviewed by the chamber.
At her last forum, Caldwell residents had the opportunity to ask candidates questions directly.
“I felt a need to allow my fellow voters to ask the candidates what was on their mind,” Larsen said in an email to the Idaho Press.
Larsen said McGee was “very communicative” when he responded to her invitation to the first forum and provided a printed statement to attendees explaining he couldn’t attend due to a conflicting commitment. But she said McGee had not even acknowledged the runoff forum invitation she sent Nov. 13.
McGee told the Idaho Press in an email Tuesday he appreciated the opportunity to participate in the forum hosted by the chamber. He did not comment on subsequent community forums.
At the community forum, topics included Hispanic engagement, affordable housing and urban renewal spending. Larsen said she felt the forum touched on a wider range of topics and had better community outreach than the chamber forum, which mostly touched on economic issues.
Kristianna McAlister also spoke at the previous community forum and brought up McGee’s resignation from the Idaho Senate in 2012 amid an accusation of sexually harassing a female Senate staffer. McGee later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor disturbing the peace charge for sexual harassment and admitted violating the terms of his probation stemming from a 2011 DUI case. He was sentenced to up to 88 days in jail but was released after 39 days.
McAlister said she does not trust nor respect McGee. She said she would be “extremely disappointed” if he is elected to the council.
McAlister later became part of a group called the Informed Voters of Caldwell, which released a press release Friday asking McGee to concede the race. McAlister is not associated with Beechler’s campaign.
McGee said in the Tuesday email he has met with hundreds of Caldwell residents over the last two months of his candidacy and will continue to do so in the remaining two weeks before the runoff.