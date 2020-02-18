NAMPA — Jean Mutchie became Nampa's newest council member Tuesday night.
Mutchie was sworn in by Mayor Debbie Kling to Seat 3 at the start of the council meeting.
The council appointed Mutchie to fill the seat vacated by Rick Hogaboam, who stepped down to become Nampa’s chief of staff. Seat 3 will be up for reelection in 2021.
Mutchie has been a Nampa resident for more than 20 years and has worked for St. Luke’s Health System since 2003, where she is a community health manager. She serves on the board of directors for several local organizations including the Boys and Girls Club of Nampa, Nampa Chamber of Commerce, Pathways in Education and Salvation Army Nampa. Mutchie also co-chairs the Healthy Impact Nampa Coalition and is a fellow for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.
Kling praised Mutchie during the swearing-in ceremony, and said she feels that Mutchie cares about the Nampa community, rather than any political motivations. Mutchie thanked Kling and the council, and said she hopes to learn from them moving forward.
"My goal truly is to serve and be a voice for those who feel like they need a champion," Mutchie said.