NAMPA — Nampa City Council approved the appointment of Jean Mutchie to Seat 3 on the council in a 3-2 vote Monday night.
This seat was recently vacated by Rick Hogaboam, who stepped down to be Nampa’s chief of staff. Mutchie will be sworn in to office Feb. 18. Her seat will be up for election in 2021.
The city received 27 applicants for this position, according to a city press release issued Jan. 30. A committee of 15 local community members, including two council members, provided the initial review, which resulted in a recommendation of four final candidates.
The other finalists were Jeff Cornilles, Jeff Kirkman and Kenny Wroten. All three were former city council candidates — most recently Cornilles, who unsuccessfully challenged incumbent Councilwoman Sandi Levi in November. All three were in attendance Monday night.
Mayor Debbie Kling said the four finalists were interviewed by a panel that included herself, Hogaboam, and councilmen Darl Bruner and Randy Haverfield. Kling then recommended Mutchie for the position.
Mutchie has been a Nampa resident for more than 20 years and has worked for St. Luke’s Health System since 2003, where she is currently a community health manager. She serves on the board of directors for several local organizations including the Boys and Girls Club of Nampa, Nampa Chamber of Commerce, Pathways in Education and Salvation Army Nampa. Mutchie also serves as the co-chair for the Healthy Impact Nampa Coalition and is a fellow for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.
Fourteen of Mutchie’s peers, including her parents and colleagues, spoke in support of her appointment during a public comment period at the start of Monday’s council meeting. Mutchie’s father, Tom Fitzgerald, said Mutchie had been getting “attacked” over social media from people who don’t know her.
Mutchie said there was an “attempt to smear her character” online that she felt was “premeditated.” She said there were false claims made about her that didn’t reflect who she was.
“It’s hurtful,” she said.
The city of Nampa’s Facebook post announcing Mayor Debbie Kling’s intention to recommend Mutchie for the position has more than 100 comments, the vast majority of which are positive about her. A couple of comments expressed concern over Mutchie’s political affiliations, and were concerned that she wasn’t fiscally conservative.
No one spoke against Mutchie’s appointment at the meeting. Urban renewal commissioner Claudia Dina spoke in support of Mutchie and said she was a great person to replace Hogaboam.
“What a perfect candidate for the job,” Dina said.
Councilmen Bruner, Haverfield and Victor Rodriguez supported Mutchie’s appointment. Newly elected Councilman Jacob Bower and Councilwoman Sandi Levi opposed her appointment for different reasons.
Bower read a letter he wrote to the council, which said he was concerned that Mutchie’s appointment was not put up for a vote, and that more council members, including himself, were not involved in the vetting process. He said when he was running for Seat 6 a few months ago, he and Mutchie “fought” about Bower’s stance on property taxes, which concerned him. He said the people who voted for him would likely not have voted for her.
Kling said the appointment process is set out in city code, and state code specifies that no more than two council members could legally be involved in the vetting process. Bruner pointed out that Mutchie’s seat will be up for election in 2021, and said that Mutchie gave a verbal commitment to be fiscally conservative on the council.
Levi had a different concern, that Mutchie would have a conflict of interest on the council because her husband works for the Nampa Fire Department. Kling said that she worked with the city’s legal team on the possible conflict of interest, and determined that it would not be a problem as long as she recuses herself from any council discussions that involve the fire department.
Haverfield also pointed out that the council is a body of six people that needs a majority vote to pass actions. He supported Mutchie’s appointment.
“Jean is one of those people that brings a lot of passion,” Haverfield said.