NAMPA — This year had the makings of a banner year for Treasure Valley music fans, as the Ford Idaho Center put together a lineup that included the likes of Chris Stapleton, the Backstreet Boys, the Doobie Brothers, Cher and Miranda Lambert.
Shows such as the Jurassic World Live Tour and the Monster Jam were also expected to be top draws, along with the Snake River Stampede, which typically attracts 60,000 people over five nights.
However, the 12,000-seat venue can hold only host events at 15-20% capacity this summer amid the pandemic. Dozens of concerts, events, and the Stampede have been postponed or canceled.
After recording its first two profitable years in its 23-year history, the Idaho Center is expected to take a major financial hit this year. It closed to events larger than 250 people after the city council on March 14 issued an emergency order limiting mass gatherings, General Manager Andrew Luther said, and just over a week later, it closed completely due to the governor's statewide stay-home order.
In a typical year, the Idaho Center and its adjacent horse park host about 150 events, but this year 30 to 40 were canceled or rescheduled between mid-March and May, Luther said. Idaho Center staff expect overall attendance for 2020 to be about two-thirds the normal level of 400,000 to 450,000 people, he said.
The venue reopened June 13 in line with the state's Idaho Rebounds plan and has been hosting events with limited capacity. Three big concerts scheduled for August — Tim McGraw, Vampire Weekend and Kenny Chesney — have either canceled or postponed their shows.
Luther said these concerts can have the largest economic impact on the Idaho Center in the shortest time period.
"They take one day and can create huge positive revenue spikes," Luther said in an email to the Idaho Press.
The venue has lost around $1 million in revenue from the canceled events, and Luther expects the amount to rise if large public gatherings cannot resume soon.
The drop in attendance comes after the venue's first two profitable years since opening in 1997. In fiscal year 2018, the Idaho Center had its first-ever profitable year, followed by another profitable year in FY19, Luther said.
The Idaho Center has been able to save money on utilities and maintenance this year, and by not having to pay for services required for an event, Luther said.
The Idaho Center and the Nampa Civic Center, two city-owned venues managed by the private company Spectra, furloughed their combined 25 full-time employees in April, though some have since returned. The Idaho Center also employs more than 500 part-time employees to work specific events — all of whom are also on furlough, apart from a few for certain events.
The Idaho Center's horse park, which has an indoor and an outdoor arena on 60 acres, continues to hold events without limits on capacity. "We have plenty of space to spread people out," Luther said.
NAMPA CIVIC CENTER
At the Civic Center, both the conference center and theater are also open with limited capacity. The conference center's capacity is dependent on the type of event, and the theater, which typically has a maximum capacity of 640, can now hold up to 170 people, Luther said.
In a normal year, the Civic Center hosts about 640 events and sees about 100,000 people come through its doors, he said. But 162 events scheduled at the Civic Center from March through November have been canceled or rescheduled.
Luther said staff at both centers are being careful to follow state and local health guidelines. Staff are wearing masks, he said, and consistently washing their hands.