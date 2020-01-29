NAMPA — After working in the Nampa School District for about 30 years as a teacher, vice principal and principal, Ole Beymer was not ready to stop working for the district after he retired in 2002.
Beymer has been volunteering as a crossing guard at Willow Creek Elementary in Nampa for the past eight years.
Along with helping students cross the street safely in the mornings and afternoons, Beymer makes homemade wagon kits for the school's fourth-grade students to help them learn about the Oregon Trail.
Beymer's service has had a positive impact on him, as well as the students and school he interacts with.
"We all need an Ole in our lives," Willow Creek Elementary Principal Scott Knopp said.
Beymer — whose first name is pronounced "Olay" — moved to Nampa from Alaska in 1959 to study at Northwest Nazarene University, which was then Northwest Nazarene College. He started as a history major intending to become a history teacher, but he switched to be a political science major to allow him to teach a wider range of subjects, he said.
Not everyone was initially supportive of Beymer's teaching career. He said one of his professors told him he wouldn't be able to do it because he wasn't a very focused student. It took Beymer six years to earn his degree, because during his education he also got married, had children, and needed to get a job to support them.
That same professor would later change his mind about Beymer, and nominated him twice to be the president of the Idaho Education Association — a title he secured both times, Beymer said.
Beymer's teaching career brought him to several schools within the Nampa School District as a teacher and administrator. He served as the vice principal for South Junior High, the principal of Central Elementary and worked one year in the Nampa School District office.
During his career, Beymer also started several programs to help students. In the '70s, Beymer said he started an alternative school for struggling students to help them graduate high school, at which he was the only teacher. He also started a teen parent program to help girls who dropped out of high school because they got pregnant.
Beymer started making his wagon kits about 20 years ago while he was the principal at Central Elementary, he said. It was his idea, and he said he asked the school's fourth-grade teacher if he would be interested in Beymer doing that for the students, and the teacher agreed. Learning about the Oregon Trail and Idaho history is a part of fourth-grade curriculum in Idaho.
Today, Beymer makes about 110 wagon kits for Willow Creek Elementary, which adds up to about 2,500 pieces overall. Each kit makes one wagon for students to assemble. When complete, Beymer said the students will often paint their wagons, and at the end of the school year, they will plot out the Oregon Trail outside the school for parents and others to see what they've learned. Beymer said he tries to attend the event whenever he can.
"It's really a great learning experience," he said.
Beymer has been skilled at woodworking since he was a child. In 1972, he built the house in Nampa that he still lives in today, and has since filled it with dozens of his own pieces of art carved from wood.
"I just enjoy working with my hands," Beymer said.
Beymer retired from full-time work in 1998, but continued to teach driver's education until 2002. He spent much of his retirement traveling, and in 2012 started volunteering at Willow Creek Elementary, which is just down the road from his house.
Beymer helps out in multiple ways at the school, beyond making wagon kits and helping students cross the street, he said. On snowy days, he'll often plow some of the sidewalks leading up to the school. Knopp said Beymer's also been known to pitch in for lunch duty.
Beymer started volunteering at the school before Knopp came in as principal about seven years ago. He said it took him about two years to realize Beymer's impact went beyond that of normal volunteers. Once Knopp noticed parents would start asking where Beymer was if he was off traveling for a while.
Beymer's wife, Judy Beymer, said his service has had such an impact on the Nampa community that he is "constantly recognized" by adults and children whenever the couple goes out. Beymer said while working at the crosswalk, he will see children as young as 3 years old waving at him and greeting him by name.
"People will come up to us and tell him, 'If it wasn't for you, I wouldn't have finished school,'" Judy Beymer said.