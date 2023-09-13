CALDWELL — Around 100 attendees cheered as the ribbon was cut at Luby Park’s eight new pickleball courts Tuesday morning in Caldwell.
With much anticipation, players were ready to hit the pavement, pickleball paddles in hand.
“The one word is ‘finally,’” Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner said.
According to Wagoner, getting the courts built was a bit of a struggle.
Parks and Recreation Director Julie McCoy said construction began in September 2022 after being delayed due to the weather, finishing up a year later.
As the crowd gathered at Tuesday’s ribbon cutting, workers continued to paint lines and set up nets on the courts.
With an energetic crowd of players, McCoy said the newly opened courts were a great opportunity to play. They are open to the public, first come, first served.
McCoy planned to pick up a pickleball paddle and try the sport out for the first time.
“I’m super excited,” McCoy said.
Pickleball is considered the fastest-growing sport in America, McCoy and Wagoner said. Players hit a hollow plastic ball over a net with paddles, rather than rackets, on a court that’s similar to, but smaller than, the ones used for tennis.
“Pickleball was invented in the 1960s as a leisurely competitive pastime,” a city of Caldwell press release said. “The game is a combination of badminton, tennis, and Ping-Pong.”
With a growing community, it has allowed for the opportunity to meet new people, Nampa resident Katy Walters said.
Walters has been playing pickleball for over three years. While her husband has coached tennis, Walters said pickleball is more her speed as a less-intense sport.
The sport is easy to learn and doesn’t require much athleticism, making it suitable for all ages.
“It’s a game for everybody,” she said.
Walters has seen the community sit in anticipation for the courts to be completed.
“They’ve been getting anxious,” she said about the excitement from local pickleball players.
As for how many people Walters has connected with through the sport, it’s “innumerable,” she said.
Walters remembers the location as an old tennis court, with apparent cracks and wear. Now, the freshly painted courts are inviting for an all-inclusive sport.
On Saturday, Luby Park will hold its first tournament with 58 teams, according to McCoy. All proceeds will go toward installing lights for the courts.
Haadiya Tariq is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She focuses on Nampa, Caldwell and Canyon County. You can follow her on Twitter @HaadiyaTariq or email her at htariq@idahopress.com.
