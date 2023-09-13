Support Local Journalism


CALDWELL — Around 100 attendees cheered as the ribbon was cut at Luby Park’s eight new pickleball courts Tuesday morning in Caldwell.

With much anticipation, players were ready to hit the pavement, pickleball paddles in hand.

Steve Neely, with the 2C Pickle Ball Club, swings into action on the new pickleball courts at Luby Park in Caldwell on Tuesday.
Players hit the new pickleball courts at Luby Park in Caldwell after an opening celebration on Tuesday.

