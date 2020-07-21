CALDWELL — Destination Caldwell officials hope to expand Indian Creek Plaza into Arthur Street to allow additional space for the plaza's larger events.
Destination Caldwell CEO Keri Smith-Sigman said no funding sources have been identified for the project, and she does not have a cost estimate or construction timeline yet.
Arthur Street borders the south side of the plaza. The immediate need is to expand the plaza about one block on the western edge, up to South Seventh Avenue, Smith-Sigman said, with a goal to eventually expand one more block until the street ends. This portion of road is currently open to traffic.
Incorporating Arthur Street was part of the original plans for Indian Creek Plaza, Smith-Sigman said, but it was scrapped as a cost-saving measure.
Smith-Sigman said she hopes to remove the asphalt along the street and replace it with concrete to make extra room for large events on the plaza. Downtown Caldwell's farmers markets often see vendors set up on the asphalt, she said, which gets much hotter than concrete. She also said considering the COVID-19 pandemic, plaza events could use the extra space to enforce social distancing.
The expansion would also make way for a larger structure to hold supplies for the plaza's ice-skating ribbon, which sees between 33,000-35,000 skaters per year, Smith-Sigman said. She told Caldwell City Council Monday the rink is one of the top ice-skating rinks in the nation.
Destination Caldwell did not anticipate the volume of activity the ice ribbon would receive, she said, and the current structure used to hold supplies does not have enough space to meet demand.
Smith-Sigman plans to approach Caldwell's urban renewal board about options to finance the project. She said she was not sure how much money the board will be able to allocate, and said much of the funding could come from a public-private partnership.