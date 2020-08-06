NAMPA — The College of Western Idaho is planning to offer a combination of in-person and online learning for its upcoming fall semester, beginning Aug. 24.
CWI is reducing its maximum capacity for its classrooms by about 50% to maintain social distancing, according to spokesman Mark Browning. Masks will be required for all students and employees while on campus, unless an employee is working alone in an enclosed office space, he said.
Classes offered in person will also be made available online, Browning said. Other safety measures include increased cleaning and the use of plexiglass shields.
CWI staff are continuing to monitor the state of the pandemic in Idaho, Browning said. If necessary, he said CWI's board of trustees can choose to revert back to remote learning.
Part of the reason the trustees decided to return to some in-person learning is because they heard from students who wanted to return to in-person education as much as possible, Browning said. However, he said faculty were more split in their opinions about coming back to teaching in the classroom.
Criminal justice professor and Faculty Senate President Stephanie Ritchie Breach sent an online survey to faculty in June to gauge their feelings on coming back to campus. Of the 201 responses, about 53% said they were uncomfortable returning to in-person work, while about 47% said they were comfortable. Ritchie Breach said she suspects some faculty's opinions have changed in the time since taking the survey.
Personally, Ritchie Breach said she doesn't know how she feels about returning to teaching in-person, as she doesn't yet know what the environment will look like and how her classes will operate. Many of her classes use a hands-on approach, and she said preparing for teaching in this environment has been challenging.
"There's so many unknowns," she said.
Browning said CWI administrators are working to accommodate faculty who are uncomfortable returning to campus as much as possible. He said all employees do not need to work on campus are encouraged to work remotely.
"I can do my job remotely, so I stay away," Browning said.