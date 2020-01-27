NAMPA — Six students from the U.S. commonwealth island of Saipan went from living in homes without access to hot water to sharing a three-bedroom, two-story house in the suburbs of Nampa in less than two days.
These six students started studying at the College of Western Idaho Jan. 13, as the first group of students from the Million Dollar Scholars program to enroll at the community college, according to the program’s founder and former teacher, Gerard Van Gils.
The Million Dollar Scholars program is a nonprofit network that Van Gils founded in 2014 as a way to give Saipan students a chance to study in the continental U.S. after high school.
CWI’s first group of freshman students from Saipan arrived in Idaho on Dec. 27 and were greeted by the chilly air of Idaho winters — much different from the 80-degree temperatures they’re used to. Within a day, the students experienced their first snowfall, Van Gils said.
Since their arrival, the students have been adapting to Idaho culture. Some differences, like the weather, were immediately noticeable. Others took time to soak in — like being able to pop in to a grocery store and buy fresh fruit and vegetables. In Saipan, fresh produce is much more expensive and less accessible.
“We went to a Walmart, and everything was there,” student Kyle Taitano said.
Saipan is a small island at about 12 miles across, but it’s still one of the larger Northern Marianas Islands in the western Pacific Ocean.
Van Gils, originally from Utah, and moved to Saipan when he was 30. In 2017, he was named the Northern Marianas Islands Teacher of the Year.
As a teacher in Saipan, Van Gils observed that his students had fewer opportunities than they would on the mainland, he said, which motivated him to start Million Dollar Scholars. The need for the program increased with the frequency of natural disasters that hit the island.
In October 2018, Saipan was ravaged by Super Typhoon Yutu, one of the strongest storm to hit the area in modern history. The storm killed 27 people and destroyed Northern Marianas College, one of the only higher education institutions on the island aside from a small trade school, Van Gils said.
“And nobody even knows that it happened,” he said.
Yutu elevated the need for a program like Million Dollar Scholars. Since its founding, Van Gils said the program has brought about 150 students to colleges and universities across the U.S., including 24 at Boise State University and now six at CWI.
The Million Dollar Scholars program is funded exclusively through donations, Van Gils said. Most of the students earn one or more scholarships, he said, and he tries to keep each scholar’s student loans below $22,000 overall. Most students have to take out between $5,000 to $10,000 in loans or less, he said.
Students interested in the program join in high school, where they learn college skills and start looking at what colleges they might be interested in, Van Gils said. Eventually, they are assigned to a cohort with other students who will attend the same school.
Van Gils said it can be difficult for a single student to be successful at a school thousands of miles away from home, which is why the program groups students together. The support the students lend each other has led the Million Dollar Scholars program to have a 90% college retention rate, he said.
“They don’t let each other fail,” he said.
The camaraderie among the scholars is critical to the program’s success rate, Van Gils said. The students spend months getting to know each other after joining the program in high school, but he said that time is not always necessary, as most of the students have known each other for most of their lives. Three of the six CWI scholars are even related.
Kim Bettencourt, CWI’s assistant director of admissions, said she started working with Boise State officials in June to bring the Million Dollar Scholars program to CWI. She said she connected to the six students through several video messaging meetings, helped them find housing, worked with them to register for classes and tended to other needs.
CWI offers a $500 scholarship for up to 12 students in the program, Bettencourt said. College officials hope to enroll another six students in the program in the fall, and she said CWI has worked out a transfer program with BSU for students in the program to finish a four-year degree after completing their education at CWI.
In addition to helping the students obtain a higher education, Bettencourt said the program brings value to CWI by contributing to the diversity of the college’s student population.
“It’s just sort of broadening everyone’s horizons,” Bettencourt said.
Saipan’s population largely lives in poverty, and about 85% of the island’s residents do not have a college education, Van Gils said. Without the program, many of the scholars likely would not be able to go to college either. Instead, several of CWI’s scholars said they would have probably taken common low-paying jobs on Saipan working as cashiers or housekeepers.
Now, the six students have an opportunity to pursue a wide range of fields based on what is most interesting to them. Not all the students knew what they would study before the start of the semester. Freshman Peter Santos, who experienced homelessness three times on Saipan due to natural disasters, said he wanted to keep his options open and embrace the choices the program offered him.
“I saw this as an opportunity to escape from the cycle of poverty,” student Roman Reyes Jr. said.
Reyes plans to study business at CWI, while Mercedes Deleon Guerrero is studying nursing, and eventually plans to return to Saipan to help the people there.
Van Gils said the Nampa community has been welcoming to the students since arriving, and Bettencourt has been very helpful. He said through the scholars’ education, he hopes the students are able to share a bit of Saipan’s culture with other residents too.
“We’re repping our island off our island,” Van Gils said.