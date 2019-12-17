NAMPA — The College of Western Idaho's board of trustees selected the Otters as the school's official mascot Tuesday.
The board voted 4-1 Tuesday morning to make Otters the community college's mascot.
The decision came after months of work from a mascot committee, which board Chairman C.A. Skip Smyser requested in September.
Trustee Mary Niland was the dissenting vote in the decision. Niland spoke up at the Tuesday meeting and at a previous meeting in November to express her concern that the board was moving forward to choose an official mascot without enough input from the CWI community.
Niland requested the board table a vote on a mascot until a later meeting when a school mascot would be "more relevant and appropriate." She argued CWI did not need a mascot, as the community college does not have any sports teams, nor does the school plan to have any sports teams.
The board chose to vote on a mascot despite Niland's request.
Many CWI students and staff believe an unofficial school mascot, "Sparkles the Unicorn," should have become the college's official mascot.
Unicorns started being used as a symbol at the college in 2008, a year after CWI was founded, and soon Sparkles was coined as an unofficial mascot.
Trustee Mark Dunham, who chaired the mascot committee, previously said the committee considered Sparkles as a mascot, but ultimately decided not to put the unicorn in the running, as unicorns were not Idaho-specific and did not reflect CWI's values.
In November, Dunham presented three mascot options the survey responses narrowed down: Bighorns, Horned Owls and Otters.
At the Tuesday meeting, Dunham announced the mascot committee recommended Otters to be CWI's official mascot. He did not explain how the committee decided on Otters over the other two options.
Niland said she believed Otters as CWI's mascot would honor an individual, former Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter, instead of being representative of the larger community.
Browning said in 2007, during Otter's first term as governor, he devoted $5 million in the state budget to help CWI get off the ground.
Smyser said he believes it was a positive thing for the mascot to recognize Otter, as he played a major role in CWI's formation. Over time, he said the association with the former governor will go away.
"It will not be 'The Butch Otters,' it will be 'The Otters,'" Smyser said.
FEEDBACK
Niland said at the board's November meeting that she felt there was insufficient student representation in the discussion of a mascot, considering that CWI’s mascot holds more value for students than anyone else. She said she believes students need more of a voice in the decision.
The mascot committee included one student representative, according to CWI spokesman Mark Browning. The committee developed six mascot options, not including Sparkles, and posted an online survey that was open to the public for people to vote for their favorite options.
Dunham said the survey generated 1,360 responses from students, staff and community members.
CWI enrolls more than 33,000 students, and 1,360 responses was not sufficient to move forward on deciding a mascot, Niland said.
"This is not indicative of community interest and support," Niland said.
Dunham said he was pleased with CWI's process in choosing a mascot, and argued it was thorough and brought in a lot of community feedback. He said it was important to get input from locals and organizations outside of CWI, as he believes the college represents the entire community.
"I do understand your position, Mary, but I completely disagree with it," Dunham said.